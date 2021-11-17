EY Future Consumer Index: consumers are choosing to live with less and re-evaluating purchases

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the behaviors adopted by consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, tracked by the EY Future Consumer Index since April 2020, have become embedded within mindsets: a majority (63%) of the 16,000 consumers surveyed say the new behaviors they have had to adopt now feel "normal." Climate change and pursuing fulfilling experiences have become more important. The "planet first" and "experience first" consumer segments (rather than the society, health and affordability first segments identified in the Index) grew during the COVID-19 pandemic, rising from 16% to 26% and from 11% to 18% respectively, according to the eighth edition of the EY Future Consumer Index. Sustainability is important when making purchase decisions for 85% of respondents.

Choosing to live with less

The EY Future Consumer Index finds that respondents are reprioritizing their purchase decisions and are spending less on what they perceive to be unnecessary goods for financial (49%) and environmental (30%) reasons. This is likely to have a longer-term impact on attitudes to conspicuous consumption. In fact, brands are less of a factor for 44% of global consumers (49% for millennials and 47% for Gen Z). It is even less of a factor for Chinese respondents, with 59% of them saying brands are less important in purchase decisions. When it comes to the latest gadget and technology trends, close to half of global (41%) and American (45%) respondents feel less pressure to keep up. Only 27% of all respondents say that they now buy more things because it makes them feel happy, while 48% disagree with that statement.

Nearly half of global respondents (47%) also now say they feel more comfortable in their own skin, without the need for beauty products. This number goes up to 51% in the US, 57% in Brazil, 60% in China and 73% in India, while it remains low in some parts of Europe (37% in France and 43% in Germany).

Overall, the pandemic has helped consumers realize they can live with less and consume "better": they feel they have more clothes than they really need (48%) and are more likely to repair things instead of replacing them (53%).

Kristina Rogers, EY Global Consumer Leader, says:

"Many people have learned to live with less, a trend that will likely stick beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Saving is the top reason for this shift, but environmental concerns, spending on better quality items that will last longer, or pursuing experiences rather than things are also important drivers. Consumers are bringing new values into this shopping season and into 2022. Companies will have to analyze these new shopping behaviors, rethink the way they engage with a consumer who lives, works and plays from home more, and enable seamless and consistent physical and digital brand experiences."

Consumers are returning to stores this season

The Index suggests younger consumers will drive sales participation this season: 71% of Gen Z and 68% of millennials, compared to 37% of baby boomers, are planning to participate in the next big shopping event. However, how they shop has changed year-on-year.

While increased e-commerce penetration has been a major theme since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, over half (51%) of global respondents are planning to look for deals in-store, up from 39% last year. The Index indicates that two factors could explain this trend: not only have restrictions eased and stores reopened in most parts of the world, but consumers are also choosing to shop in-store more to avoid increased shipping costs and delays caused by supply chain disruption. Indeed, for the consumers who will shop online this season the top frustration is expensive shipping (32%), followed by product availability (25%). The Index highlights that to mitigate this, companies will therefore have to rethink supply chain, inventory and logistics, especially as the quality of service they offer is growing in importance for at least 57% of consumers. Given that consumers are much more discerning in how they spend their money, it will be imperative for brands to remove these points of friction and facilitate fluidity between the virtual and physical worlds.

The latest edition of the EY Future Consumer Index is available at ey.com/futureconsumerindex8.

About the EY Future Consumer Index

The EY Future Consumer Index tracks changing consumer sentiment and behaviors across time horizons and global markets, identifying the new consumer segments that are emerging. The Index provides regular longitudinal indicators and a unique perspective on which changes are temporary reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic, those which point to more fundamental shifts and what the consumer post COVID-19 might be like. The eighth edition of the EY Future Consumer Index surveyed 16,000 consumers across the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Mexico (new) and South Africa (new) between 6 and 25 October 2021.

