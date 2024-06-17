EY Health Pulse Survey: Health payers report that digital health care tech investments are showing promise for members

Health insurance executives report that digital health care technologies, such as wearables, remote monitoring and telehealth, are beginning to yield significant benefits.

As these technologies continue to evolve, so should cybersecurity innovation measures despite the rising costs.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) The recent EY Health Pulse Survey reveals that technology advancements are enhancing member engagement and access to health care services. The increased engagement is translating into tangible improvements in care. Executives report that members are expressing a heightened sense of control over their health management, encountering fewer obstacles when seeking health information, experiencing lower nonpayment rates and expressing greater overall satisfaction with their health care.

"Integrating consumer-oriented technology into health care processes connects members to personalized care, empowers them with real-time health insights and creates more effective and efficient care and administrative experiences," said Abby Johnson, EY Americas Health Consulting Leader. "It's the bridge between traditional practice and a future where members hold the key to their own wellbeing, with the support of data-driven, accessible and compassionate health care solutions."

Personalization and access increase member satisfaction and decrease wait times

Of the health insurance executives surveyed, 71% agree that members' health care experience has become much more personalized within the past several years.

More than one in two health insurance executives (55%) say mobile apps have played a part in making members' health care experiences more personalized.

48% of health insurance executives claim that member portals and telehealth have played a part in making members' health care experiences more personalized.

More than 9 in 10 of the respondents (91%) report they currently have capabilities or are planning to invest in growing their capabilities in integrating data across various digital health tools to personalize or increase member engagement.

Based on feedback they've received from members, 63% of health insurance executives say more readily available access to health information appears to make their members seem either more empowered or more invested in their own health care.

Additionally, 54% of health insurance executives say their members appear more satisfied with their health care or express less frustration due to more readily available access to their health information.

A decrease in patient wait times for medical record requests due to accessible health information online (45%) and easier access to communications with their health care team (43%) are the two most cited benefits that health insurance executives claim as a benefit from digital tools and technologies.

Wearable devices give real-time aid and data

Almost three in four health insurance executives (73%) say wearable medical devices have not only improved health monitoring but also significantly increased member engagement with their own health and wellness.

Two-thirds of health insurance executives (66%) indicate that wearable medical or consumer health tracking devices have played a part in making members' health care experiences more personalized.

68% of respondents say their contracted providers are investing more in remote monitoring and wearable types of devices.

Nearly 9 in 10 health insurance executives (89%) describe remote monitoring devices as effective in managing chronic illness, allowing for more personalized and proactive care plans.

73% of health insurance executives indicate that wearable devices increase early detection and prevention of potential health issues in members.

Continuous measurement evolves data and tech improvement

86% of health insurance executives reveal they've been able to quantify or measure the impact of member engagement on patient care.

More than three in five health insurance executives (61%) say their organizations regularly conduct accessibility testing as part of their quality assurance efforts.

55% of health insurance executives say their organizations regularly analyze their portals' compatibility across devices, and 52% share that their organizations regularly analyze users' task completion rates to continuously improve their digital products.

"Nearly four out of five insurance leaders acknowledge that telehealth has not only bridged the distance between members and providers but has also made health care more affordable for members," said Kaushik Bhaumik, EY US Health Technology Leader. "Meanwhile, improved interoperability using digital tools is not just a matter of convenience: It's a financial and regulatory imperative, with over a third of these executives citing it as a key factor in reducing nonpayment rates. Together, these advancements are shaping a more efficient, accessible and sustainable health care system for all."

Cybersecurity investments boost compliance and member trust

Cybersecurity has become a critical focus, with more than half of executives reporting increased investment in cybersecurity solutions compared with last year. While escalating costs are a concern, financial commitment appears to be yielding positive results and consumer confidence.

Over half of health insurance executives (55%) say that compared with last year, their organizations are investing more or much more in cybersecurity solutions to meet compliance needs, protect member privacy and prevent data breaches.

91% of health insurance executives express some level of concern regarding the rising costs associated with implementing and maintaining advanced cybersecurity measures.

Seven in 10 health insurance executives (70%) share that robust cybersecurity measures have increased member trust in using digital health services by ensuring their data remains secure.

Poll methodology: EY US commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 56 health insurance company executives who are involved with digital health within their organizations. Qualifying executives held titles such as director or higher and were employed full time at organizations with 5,000 or more employees. Fieldwork took place between April 19, 2024 through May 6, 2024. Atomik Research is a creative market research agency.

