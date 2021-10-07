EY-Parthenon acquires CMA Strategy Consulting, strengthening its abilities in the fast-growing and converging digital infrastructure market

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that CMA Strategy Consulting (CMA) has joined the EY-Parthenon organization, elevating its strategy and transaction-focused offerings and solutions across the digital infrastructure space and the technology, media and telecom (TMT) industry more broadly.

Digital infrastructure is a revolutionary market powering digital transformation across the economy and offering organizations the opportunity to evolve and transform. It comprises the physical resources necessary to enable the use of data, computerized devices, methods, systems and processes – and has become indispensable to the functioning of society and quality of life.

This acquisition will enhance how EY-Parthenon supports clients as they define their true market context and competitive landscape. It will also strengthen EY-Parthenon's ability to develop and deliver strategies that systematically create long-term value for clients.

"CEOs are no longer just running companies – they are also managing complex ecosystems. Today, more than ever, they need strategies that maximize opportunities ahead with lightning speed implementation," said Bill Casey, EY Americas Vice Chair – Strategy and Transactions. "We're thrilled to welcome CMA to the EY family. The CMA team, like EY-Parthenon, is focused on results – bringing experience and scale to each client, helping them to realize their strategies and build long-term value."

CMA is a boutique strategy firm that is a leader in the digital infrastructure space and the TMT industry with 65 consultants, primarily in Boston, San Francisco, and London. It provides a set of strategy and transaction offerings, solutions and differentiated sets of tools and methodologies across the digital infrastructure space, with capabilities and services that focus on data centers, fiber networks, towers, small cells, communications services, enterprise IT and more.

"The addition of CMA will enhance EY-Parthenon's services for leading TMT companies and investors. As one team, we will help lead the way in the technology revolution," said Barak Ravid, EY Global Technology, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunications Leader for Strategy and Transactions, Ernst & Young LLP. "CMA's leaders have played pivotal roles in the digital infrastructure revolution – their delivery approach and culture strongly align with the EY-Parthenon team."

"Building unique, long-lasting relationships with our clients, while committing to their long-term success, is core to our approach at CMA Strategy Consulting," says Nick Vantzelfde, CMA Founder and Managing Partner. "We are excited to join EY-Parthenon, where we will be able to maintain our high-touch client relationships and our relentless pursuit of continuous improvement while further enabling us to support our clients as they take advantage of new opportunities."

