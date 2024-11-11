EY US and Jubilant join forces to deliver innovative HR technology solutions to clients

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that Jubilant, an award-winning HR technology consultancy focused on implementing and supporting human capital management, payroll and workforce management systems, has joined EY US to further bolster our capabilities in this fast-growing market.

With more than 50 professionals focused on HR technology services, Jubilant has differentiated itself in the market by designing and building accelerators that automate testing for payroll and workforce management, and by delivering advanced tools for data movement, analysis and validation.

The acquisition will build on Jubilant's market reputation and enhance EY US HR technology delivery capabilities. EY US currently delivers a breadth of client services for a number of HR technology providers, including but not limited to ADP, Dayforce, Microsoft, SAP SuccessFactors, ServiceNow and UKG.

"By welcoming Jubilant, EY US gains even more credibility and capabilities within the HR technology and transformation business of our People Consulting practice," said Whitt Butler, EY Americas Vice Chair – Consulting. "HR systems implementation and optimization is increasingly on the agenda of our clients, and the combined power of Jubilant's skills and accelerators, along with our multifaceted global organization, can deliver results at scale."

Together, EY US and Jubilant teams can draw on a strong global network to help clients implement HR systems, modernize and sharpen payroll and workforce management operations, lead change management and deliver managed service solutions.

"I'm proud of all that we have achieved at Jubilant, including our differentiating intellectual property, and I'm excited we now have the opportunity to deliver even more value for clients thanks to the size and scale of the EY US People Consulting practice," said Tim Force, Jubilant CEO. "These two companies are a tremendous cultural fit for each other that will naturally augment the needs of our current and future clients."

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

CONTACT: Lizzie McWilliams, [email protected]

SOURCE EY