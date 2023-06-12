EY US Names Dante D'Egidio as Vice Chair of Americas Assurance and Katrina Kimpel as Vice Chair of the EY Professional Practice Group

  • D'Egidio has more than 25 years of experience serving publicly traded companies and most recently served as the US-East Assurance managing partner.
  • Kimpel, who most recently served as deputy vice chair of the Professional Practice Group, has deep experience in accounting and financial reporting, auditing and regulatory matters.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US or the Firm) today announced the appointment of Dante D'Egidio as Vice Chair of Assurance, effective July 1, 2023. Katrina Kimpel has been named Vice Chair of the Professional Practice Group to drive further innovation in audit quality. 

Dante D’Egidio, Vice Chair Americas Assurance at EY
Katrina Kimpel, Vice Chair Professional Practice Group at EY
D'Egidio will sit on the Firm's US Executive Committee and lead a team of more than 25,000 professionals in Audit, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS), Climate Change and Sustainability Services (CCaSS), and Forensic & Integrity Services across the Americas, driving more than $5 billion in revenue.

"As Dante and Katrina lead the practice forward they will build on the efforts currently underway to reinforce a culture based on ethics and integrity, inspire transformation to drive audit quality, and set the stage for continued growth and innovation in our FAAS, CCaSS and Forensics sub-service lines," said Julie Boland, EY Americas Managing Partner and EY US Chair and Managing Partner. "Dante's strategic and inspiring leadership approach will galvanize teams across Americas Assurance to deliver the highest level of client service, rooted in quality, trust and inclusion. His commitment to creating a world class experience for our Assurance professionals will continue the EY tradition of developing transformative business leaders."

A certified public accountant who joined EY more than 25 years ago, D'Egidio is the EY US-East Assurance Managing Partner, responsible for quality, market growth, service delivery and operations, and he has played a key role in the transformation of the practice while driving a continuous improvement mindset. D'Egidio is experienced in various industry sectors and in SEC reporting matters, capital market transactions, M&A and working with multinational companies.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy at Villanova University.

Katrina Kimpel

Kimpel directs the nearly 300 professionals in the Professional Practice Group, who apply deep technical knowledge to audit, accounting and regulatory matters and who engage regulators and standard setters, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and the Financial Accounting Standards Board. The practice also develops application guidance and training, and publishes thought leadership on audit, accounting and financial reporting trends for EY US.

Commenting on Kimpel, Boland said, "She is an inclusive leader, who is recognized inside and outside EY for her deep expertise in accounting and financial reporting, auditing and regulatory matters. Katrina champions audit quality and innovation and will be instrumental in providing the training and thought leadership our teams need to stay current on the latest trends, practices and evolving regulatory requirements."

Kimpel, a certified public accountant, has served in multiple roles in Professional Practice, including Americas Deputy Vice Chair of the practice, Professional Practice Director – East Region and National Accounting partner responsible for income tax accounting. She also has served as an engagement quality reviewer and was a Professional Accounting Fellow in the Office of the Chief Accountant at the SEC, where she focused on International Financial Reporting Standards policy matters, consulted on US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and supported the development of rule proposals and amendments under the federal securities laws.

She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Professional Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.

