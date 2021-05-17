EY US names Gerry Dixon as US Government & Public Sector Managing Partner

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today the appointment of Gerry Dixon to serve as EY US Government & Public Sector Managing Partner, effective July 1, 2021. Dixon succeeds Michael Herrinton, who has led the EY US Government & Public Sector practice since 2015 and will retire in June 2022.

In his new role, Dixon will be responsible for setting the strategy and direction of the Government & Public Sector practice. He will support government agencies in achieving mission success and supporting their efforts to protect the nation and serve the people. Dixon's leadership will also focus on helping state, federal and local agencies realize their modernization and reform goals while driving accountability and transparency. He will continue to differentiate the practice by driving cross-service-line solutions and supporting our deep commitment to diversity, equity and inclusiveness.

The Government & Public Sector practice, which encompasses more than 1,500 professionals across the US, serves federal, state and local government agencies in addition to higher education institutions. These services include auditing, tax, business consulting, strategy, technology transformation, data and analytics, cloud adoption and AI strategies, implementation of emerging technologies, assessing and mitigating cybersecurity and privacy risks, and improving supply chain functions. The practice also includes teams with functional experience in defense, intelligence, health and human services, education, infrastructure and transportation, and public safety and justice. Over the past year, the Government & Public Sector practice has supported government clients in the efficient and equitable distribution of vaccines; the transformation of unemployment systems; public financial management; supply chain reinvention; Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund distribution and management; the mitigation of cybersecurity risks; and agency transformation enabled by technology, among many other engagements.

"In today's complex environment, government and public agencies play a significant role in supporting our nation, delivering essential services and serving people," said Richard Jeanneret, Vice Chair, Ernst & Young LLP and US-East Regional Managing Partner. "I believe that Gerry's proven leadership has well equipped him to lead our Government & Public Sector practice teams to serve clients as they navigate our ever-changing world."

Dixon currently serves as the firm's US-East Accounts Managing Partner and is responsible for all sectors, accounts, business development and marketing for our largest Region. Under his leadership, the Region experienced exponential growth, innovative client service, and increased opportunities for learning and development for more than 14,000 professionals. Previously, Dixon served as US-East Consulting Leader and founding member of the Risk practice. In his more than 30 years at EY US, he has served in six different geographic offices and four national offices.

Dixon said, "Our Government & Public Sector team has delivered unparalleled client service amid unprecedented change. I look forward to building on this strong track record and to leading our talented professionals as they collaborate with clients to build a better working world for all."

Dixon is a national board member of MENTOR: the National Mentoring Partnership and an active sponsor of all EY professional networks. He received a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Business/ Management from The University of Kansas, where he is currently a Dean's Council member of the university's business school.

Herrinton's long-standing commitment to flawless client service and to cultivating diverse, exceptional teams leaves the practice poised for the next wave of opportunity. Under Herrinton's leadership, the Government & Public Sector practice has grown significantly and today is a trusted advisor to some of the nation's largest government agencies, as well as state agencies across the country. Herrinton joined EY US in 1987 in the audit practice and has held roles in national practices servicing various industries before he was named the Government & Public Sector Leader in 2015. He will work closely with Dixon to maintain uninterrupted client service delivery.

