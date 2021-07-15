EY US opens US headquarters at One Manhattan West

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that it will officially open its new US headquarters at One Manhattan West on Monday, July 19. It will be the first day that EY professionals can begin occupying its new office, located in the Manhattan West neighborhood near the Hudson Yards district. More than 12,000 EY professionals call New York City their home office — the most of any single office in the global organization of EY member firms.

Kelly Grier, EY US Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner, says, "Opening our offices at One Manhattan West marks the beginning of a new era for us in New York City. Large employers have long played a critical role in driving economic growth, and that's become even more important as we look ahead to navigating the future of work in a post-pandemic world. We recognize this responsibility and look forward to welcoming our people to One Manhattan West and supporting the city's ongoing revitalization."

The firm's position as a major employer in New York City extends beyond its occupancy at One Manhattan West. Over the past year, EY US has broadened its support of New York and its recovery through several high-profile public-private collaborative relationships. These include:

Co-chairing the New York Jobs CEO Council, a collaborative effort to prepare 100,000 New Yorkers in low-income, diverse communities for the future of work

Launching the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network, a business accelerator to support Black and Latinx entrepreneurs across New York as they scale their companies

as they scale their companies Teaming with the New York City Department of Small Business Services through BE NYC: consulting and connecting EY consultants with Black small business owners citywide

These initiatives build long-standing EY business and civic involvements across New York City, from serving as a member of the Partnership for New York City, to sponsoring arts organizations, such as the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Brooklyn Museum, among many others.

One Manhattan West also represents [email protected], the global EY workplace transformation program, which launched in 2012 and was refreshed in 2020. [email protected] aligns with the EY Way of Working, a US initiative that seeks to modernize the people and client experience in a post-pandemic world, both inside and outside the office.

One Manhattan West is the largest of several EY offices across the New York City metro area, including a location in Hoboken and EY wavespace™ growth and innovation centers in Union Square and Chelsea. One Manhattan West is part of a new, eight-acre, six-building neighborhood called Manhattan West developed by Brookfield Properties. In addition to six million square feet of leading-class office space, Manhattan West features luxury apartments, a boutique hotel, experiential retail, and dozens of cafes, bars and restaurants, all surrounding a 2.5-acre landscaped central public plaza that will be programmed year-round. Manhattan West is located adjacent to Moynihan Train Hall and Penn Station, the busiest transit facility in the Western Hemisphere. With 67 floors total, the building is LEED Gold-certified and 2021 WELL Health-Safety Rated and has a Fitwel two-star rating. One Manhattan West is designed for water and energy efficiency and equipped with smart building beacons and sensors to control lighting, heating, cooling and air quality.

Herb Engert, New York City Office Managing Partner, EY US, says:

"As New York City continues its post-pandemic recovery, we are excited to open our new space at One Manhattan West and welcome our people back to the physical office after more than a year. One Manhattan West will reflect our EY Way of Working, which encourages well-being, teaming and an exceptional client experience within a hybrid working world."

