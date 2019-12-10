Eye Level recognizes young talents at its 27th Eye Level Literary Awards

Over the past two decades, the Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA in short) has recognized creativity and excellence in writing. For this year, more than 15,000 participants across 10 countries including Korea, US, China (Hong Kong), Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Myanmar joined the event. For the global division, more than 5,100 students between 4-9 years of age registered and joined the contest to produce a drawing about a given topic, as well as a 50-word caption to describe it. This year, the younger group of children was to illustrate their thoughts about "My Hobby" whereas the older group had the topic "If I Could Change One Thing in the World".

A total of six winners were selected from the global category – three from each age group – and were invited to Korea to join the global awards ceremony with a parent/guardian. The winners, Shi Zhan Lim (Malaysia), Zhao Zixi (Hong Kong), Karl Theodore (Indonesia), Brielle Michaella T. Mac (Philippines), Gia Giridhar (USA), Mithil Sai S. (India), were rewarded with a complimentary trip to Seoul, including a 3-day trip around the capital of South Korea.

After the ceremony, Eye Level will be donating $1 with every registration to the Eye Level Literary Award to the Save the Children Fund, an international organization dedicated to improving the lives of children through better education, health care, and economic opportunities, as well as providing emergency aid in natural disasters, war, and other conflicts. This charitable effort is being coordinated by the World Youth & Culture Foundation and the Daekyo Culture Foundation.

About Eye Level

As of 2019, more than 2 million children from 20 countries around the world have experienced the Eye Level program.

Our teaching philosophy begins with understanding where each child's academic level, personal interest and learning ability is. Thereafter, Eye Level helps students master every learning concept through one-on-one coaching with a small step approach. At Eye Level, we help students be self-directed Problem Solvers, Critical Thinkers, Lifelong Learners; setting them up for success in school and beyond.

