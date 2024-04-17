Brand Launches In-Person Shopping Experience with Grand Opening of Optical Showcase in Orange County, California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced its latest venture, the opening of its premiere branded showcase at The Shops at Mission Viejo. This exciting leap forward marks a significant milestone and presents a distinctive opportunity for eyewear enthusiasts to fully immerse themselves in the brand offline.

EYEBUYDIRECT ANNOUNCES FIRST PHYSICAL FOOTPRINT IN ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

The 140-square-foot kiosk is poised to redefine the way customers interact with the brand's products and offers a pared-down product assortment of 400 pairs, from newest arrivals to best-selling eyeglasses and sunglasses that fit a wide range of individual styles. Its immersive design empowers consumers, allowing them to explore and experience firsthand the diverse range of products that cannot be replicated purely online. Through this launch, the brand is bridging the gap between online convenience and in-person service.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter with the launch of our first physical showcase," said Sunny Jiang, CEO of Eyebuydirect. "This represents a significant milestone in our journey, as we strive to enhance accessibility and convenience for our valued customers. We envision the launch of more physical touchpoints in the future."

To further elevate the shopping experience, dedicated store associates will be on hand to provide personalized assistance, and the brand has partnered with the neighboring LensCrafters® to foster optimal vision, health and accuracy. The partnership will give shoppers the opportunity for comprehensive eye exams conducted by certified opticians, Pupillary Distance measurements, and complimentary frame adjustments. Whether customers opt to place their orders directly on the iPads located at the Eyebuydirect showcase or online at Eyebuydirect.com, all orders will be delivered to their doorstep within 7-10 business days, with hassle-free returns and exchanges processed online. Access to the brand's extensive online catalog of over 3,000 styles will be available with the brand's virtual try-on, a leading technology in the industry.

Since launching direct-to-consumer in 2006, Eyebuydirect has ensured that quality eyewear is accessible to all, offering stylish frames and a variety of lenses including prescription glasses, blue-light lenses, sunglasses and Transitions®. For every order placed, one pair of prescription glasses is donated to underserved communities in need of vision care. To date, Eyebuydirect has donated 2 million pairs through their Buy 1 Give 1 program.

The showcase is open Monday to Saturday from 10AM - 8PM PT and on Sundays from 11AM - 6PM PT on the 1st floor at The Shops at Mission Viejo. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ .

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

