EYEBUYDIRECT OFFERS UNBEATABLE BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON STYLISH EYEWEAR

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is making holiday shopping convenient again this year with a series of incredible sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that shoppers won't want to miss.

"We understand that glasses can be a significant investment, and our mission is to make quality and stylish eyewear accessible to everyone. With our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, shoppers can enhance their vision, style, and confidence without compromise," said Sunny Jiang, CEO of Eyebuydirect.

Look out for BOGOs from November 16th through December 1st, 2023. Consumers can take advantage of huge promotions on best sellers of the year including, St. Michel, Vinyl, and new top eco-friendly styles including, Banyan, and Acer. Conveniently, shoppers can use virtual try-on to discover the perfect frames from the comfort of their home.

In addition to these deals, Eyebuydirect is offering a double credits referral campaign throughout the month of November. The brand will also be offering exclusive discounts on designer eyeglasses from brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue, and ARNETTE.

For every order placed, one pair of prescription glasses will be donated to underserved communities in need of vision care. To date, Eyebuydirect has donated 2 million pairs through their Buy 1 Give 1 program.  On Giving Tuesday, the brand will donate 1% of sales from their eco-collections to 1% For The Planet.

Dubbed simply "the best'', Eyebuydirect ensures that quality eyewear is accessible to all, offering over 3,000 stylish frames starting at just $6 a pair, and a variety of lenses including prescription glasses, blue-light lenses, sunglasses, and Transitions®. Eyebuydirect has become a trusted destination for eyewear needs with a commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction.

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is the leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and accessibility. Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. We offer Virtual Try-On technology and 2-day delivery on thousands of frames to make shopping for eyewear efficient and easy. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest provider of eyecare products and services. To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

