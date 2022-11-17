EyeCare4Kids Kicks Off Season of Giving with #GlassesOn Campaign to Promote Eye Care for Underserved Children

Campaign to run through Giving Tuesday, November 29th, promoting the benefits of glasses and inviting people to donate to support the non-profit organization

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last Tuesday of November is Giving Tuesday, an annual celebration of generosity that encourages people to donate to their favorite causes and charities. EyeCare4Kids is kicking off this season of giving with its "Glasses On" Campaign, which will feature prominent celebrities, sports figures and other influencers using their social media channels to encourage positivity for glasses while also promoting donations to EyeCare4Kids. Anyone can participate in the campaign by posting a picture wearing their glasses and using the hashtag #GlassesOn .

"Our association with community leaders, celebrities and social media influencers has given us a platform to promote the benefits of wearing glasses, emphasizing how important glasses are for self confidence, and success in the classroom and in life," said Joseph Carbone, founder of EyeCare4Kids. "Something as simple as seeing Shaquille O'Neal wearing glasses, can turn an experience as traumatic as getting that first pair of glasses, into a much easier thing to deal with. The more people that share our glasses-on hashtag, the more people we can touch with our message and more children we can help with professional eye care."

The Glasses On Campaign will run through the end of November leading up to Giving Tuesday on November 29th. Donations made to EyeCare4Kids support a variety of eye care services, which are performed in eight clinics across Utah, Nevada, New Jersey and Arizona, and three mobile clinics that travel to schools and communities that don't have consistent access to eye care professionals. Carbone's goal is to continue to expand the organization's reach.

He added, "In 2021, we fitted our four-hundred-thousandth individual with glasses, and we have not slowed down. We know we have the ability to do more, and our campaign partners are committed to supporting our mission of helping underserved children and families see better. Their reach combined with the generosity of our donors and sponsors will allow us to improve the lives of so many more people."

Donations can be made online at EyeCare4Kids.org with 100 percent of all online donations going toward helping children with correctable vision challenges. A $35 donation can help a child receive his or her own pair of customized eyeglasses.

About EyeCare4Kids

Founded in 2001, EyeCare4Kids is a nonprofit that provides professional eye care to low-income, visually impaired children and underserved families. The organization, founded by optician Joseph Carbone, has served more than 400,000 individuals with a goal to provide one million children with glasses by 2025. EyeCare4Kids has eight clinics in Utah, Nevada, New Jersey and Arizona, and three mobile clinics that travel to schools, Native American reservations and rural areas. The nonprofit is also expanding internationally with multiple clinics open and planned in Africa. For more information about EyeCare4Kids, a registered 501(c)3 organization, visit eyecare4kids.org.

