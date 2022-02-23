Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Size Worth $593.29 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Curling, Lengthening, Volumizing, and Others); Content-Type (Bimatoprost, Lash-Building Serum, and Others); Application (Repairing Damaged Eyelashes and Nourishing)". The eyelashes enhancing agents market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of eye diseases and online availability & purchase of products. However, the side effects such as skin allergies, swelling, hyperpigmentation, and excessive growth is limiting the growth of market. The growing personal care and cosmetics industry is a key factor driving the growth of the market in the US.

et Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007331/

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 425.13 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 593.29 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 154 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Content-Type, Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Estée Lauder Inc.; AbbVie Inc.; Athena Cosmetics, Inc.; L'Oréal S.A.; Skin Research Laboratories; SkinGen International; Grande Cosmetics LLC; Ame Pure; Rapidlash; and Rodan & Fields are among the leading companies operating in the eyelashes enhancing agents market. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities. The overall market is consolidated in nature as the top six to seven players captured the majority portion of eyelashes enhancing agents industry.

In January 2021, Athena Cosmetics, Inc. (US) launched The Curl Effect, an eyelash serum to add natural curl to lashes. The product is patented by the company.

In August 2018, L'Oréal announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, the German beauty company which pioneered natural cosmetics with the brand Logona and other brands such as Sante. All the company's brands are vegan, and bio certified with a range of products using their own plant extracts and natural ingredients derived from organic farming.

In July 2018, UK-based beauty brand âme pure has announced a retail expansion to include multi-brand retailers. The brand offers a range of beauty products from face and body care to male grooming, with the primary focus of making micro-needling technology more accessible for consumers.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007331/

Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market: COVID-19 Impact

In 2020, a sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several nations resulting in disruptions in import and export activities of eyelashes enhancing agents. Due to the pandemic, the lockdown scenario has slightly affected and hampered the supply chain of the eyelashes enhancing agents market in the region. The non-availability of raw materials and labor, owing to the restrictions on the movement of people, has hindered the production. In starting phase of COVID-19 impact, the personal care industry has experienced an irregularity as consumers are selective in their purchases. The disruption of the supply chain has further halted the accessibility of products. Consumers have opted to spend lower on consumer goods owing to the ambiguity surrounding their income. The US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases compared to Canada and Mexico. This is negatively impacting the consumer goods industry in the region as the COVID-19 outbreak negatively affects the supply and distribution chain. For instance, in the second quarter of 2020, the US prestige beauty sales totaled US$ 2.8 billion, a -36% decline compared to the same period of 2019. However, online sales spiked 90% in the quarter, representing about 61% of industry sales volume.

Surge in Prevalence of Eye Diseases Boost Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Growth:

According to the American Optometric Association, blepharitis is an eyelid inflammation that causes redness, irritation, and itching to eyes, along with the formation of dandruff-like scales on the eyelashes. It can further lead to the blurring of vision, missing or misdirected eyelashes, and inflammation of cornea. According to studies cited in the Review of Optometry, a huge number of Americans suffer from itchy eyes caused by allergies. As per experts, blepharitis is seen in people of all ages, ethnicities, and gender, but it is more common among individuals of age 50 and above. According to the survey conducted by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, in the US 37–47% of patients had a sign of blepharitis. Based on the estimation of Lemp et al, 86% of patients with dry eyes have concomitant blepharitis, while more than 25 million Americans suffer from blepharitis.

Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market: Segmental Overview

The eyelashes enhancing agents market, based on type, is segmented into curling, lengthening, volumizing, and others. The lengthening segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the volumizing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007331/

The eyelashes enhancing agents market, based on content-type, is divided into bimatoprost, lash-building serum, and others. The lash-building serum segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 however, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The eyelashes enhancing agents market, based on application, is bifurcated into repairing damaged eyelashes and nourishing. The nourishing segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 however, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/eyelashes-enhancing-agents-market

SOURCE The Insight Partners