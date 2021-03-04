Eyemart Express Announces Innovations to Make Glasses More Accessible for Consumers

The new "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) financing option gives consumers a three-month, no interest plan to buy the eyewear they desire from Eyemart Express' selection of more than 2,000 affordable frames for the whole family. Brands range from exclusive in-house collections to designers such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. Flexible payments can also be applied to upgrades like UV coatings and progressive lenses. In partnership with Sunbit , Eyemart Express allows shoppers to be approved for the BNPL option in as little as 30 seconds. All Eyemart Express opticians have completed thorough training to ensure a seamless customer experience.

Six-month and one-year BNPL interest-bearing plans through Sunbit are also available for shoppers who would like more time to make payments. Due to state restrictions, Eyemart Express stores located in West Virginia and Wyoming are not eligible for the BNPL solution at this time.

"We are constantly focused on improving our customers' lives by helping them see better with new glasses and now by relieving a potential financial burden with a new payment option. The Sunbit model is aligned with our convenience-focused service that makes the process of getting new glasses fast and easy. This partnership enables us to further our position as a leader in the optical space with our emphasis on the customer's experience," says Eyemart Express CEO Michael Bender.

Eyemart Express offers the most convenient experience for customers buying glasses. Knowledgeable opticians take precise measurements to ensure frames fit correctly, and all stores are equipped with on-site lens labs and skilled technicians so that high-quality glasses can be ordered and delivered in as little as 30 minutes. All glasses purchased from Eyemart Express also come with a one-year frame warranty that covers any adjustments or breakages.

"No matter how our customers shop with us, we remove all the guesswork from buying new glasses. They shop with us at Eyemart Express because they know their glasses will fit the first time," says Bender.

For those who prefer to shop online, the optical retailer's e-commerce platform is available for existing customers. Trained opticians at local stores take a customer's measurements and input the information into an online system. This ensures proper fit and provides customers with a curated selection of high-quality frames that are ideal for their prescription and lens type in case they want to shop later at home. Shoppers can also easily update prescriptions online over time.

Eyemart Express continues to operate all 229 store locations with the highest safety standards. The optical retailer disinfects all frames after every use by customers and requires all customers wear masks and practice social distancing.

For more information about Eyemart Express' new flexible payment option and how the optical retailer is making prescription eyewear more accessible, visit EyemartExpress.com.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes, has been improving people's lives by helping them see better for more than 30 years. With 229 stores in 41 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames in every store from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab techs in every store can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.

About Sunbit

Sunbit is the preferred buy now, pay later technology of service providers and retailers fulfilling the needs of thousands of local communities. Sunbit eases the stress of buying everyday things by offering access to fast, fair and transparent payment options to people everywhere. Sunbit technology is offered in-store and online through nearly 7,000 locations, including 1 in 5 auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices and specialty health care services. Payment options through Sunbit can be found at these establishments www.sunbit.com/shop-directory. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit.

