Eyemart Express Boosts Community Outreach with $43,000 Eyewear Donation to the University of Houston College of Optometry

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer known for providing affordable, high-quality prescription eyewear, announced today a donation of 1,833 eyeglass frames to the University of Houston's College of Optometry (UHCO). The eyewear, valued at approximately $43,000, will bolster the college's outreach initiatives, providing essential vision correction to underserved populations in Dallas and Fort Worth.

The donation features a wide assortment of styles for men, women, and children. These frames will support the college's outreach efforts at the UH Community Cedar Springs Eye Clinic, one of three UHCO clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The clinics provide comprehensive eye care through referrals from UHCO's network of nonprofit partners, including The Family Place, Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic in Dallas, and HHM Health.

By supplying the frames, Eyemart Express enables UHCO's Mobile Eye Institute and community clinics to provide a complete vision care solution—ensuring patients with limited financial means not only receive a comprehensive eye exam but also leave with glasses they need to work and learn.

"Clear vision should be a fundamental right, not a luxury, and we are committed to closing the gap in eye care access right here in our home state," says Katy Hanson, who is currently serving as interim co-CEO and chief marketing officer at Eyemart Express. "By partnering with the University of Houston, we are removing the final barrier to vision care for thousands of our neighbors in Texas."

UHCO is renowned for its clinical education and community service. The partnership with the national optical retailer is deeply rooted in the history of both institutions. Dr. Doug Barnes, founder of Eyemart Express, is an alum of UHCO. This latest donation continues the retailer's mission to make eye care more accessible. The college will distribute the frames across its outreach programs, ensuring patients leave with high-quality, stylish glasses regardless of their financial circumstances.

"Our community clinics are on the front lines of public health, serving patients who often have nowhere else to turn," says Dr. Andrew Archila, associate dean of clinical operations at UHCO. "This generous donation from Eyemart Express allows us to extend our vision care. Whether it is a student preparing for the new school year or a parent trying to support their family, this donation ensures they have the tools to succeed."

With 40 locations across Texas, Eyemart Express continues to expand access to eye care by delivering custom glasses the very same day. For online shoppers, the brand extends that commitment to convenience with orders produced and shipped the next day.

