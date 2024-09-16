Eyemart Express CEO Mike Nuzzo to be Featured in Fireside Chat at Vision Expo West

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National optical retailer Eyemart Express announced today that CEO Mike Nuzzo will participate in a fireside chat on the Innovation Stage at Vision Expo West in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 4pm Pacific Daylight Time.

Eyemart Express CEO Mike Nuzzo

Nuzzo will discuss learnings, insights, and opportunities at Eyemart Express, including the company's unique customer proposition, engagement with local communities, and the recent launch of a new Ecommerce site eyemartexpress.com. Nuzzo will give his unique perspective as a retail industry veteran, who entered the optical industry with Eyemart in 2022.

Vision Expo West is an event for ophthalmic professionals that touches on eyewear, education, eyecare, fashion, and innovation. The exhibition is designed to connect the vision community and foster innovation and growth.

Additional details regarding the session can be found here.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express is more than just a local eye care provider – we are eye care experts embedded in the fabric of our local communities. Doctor-founded in 1990, our team has grown alongside our customers and their families, bringing quality and accessible eye care services to each town we serve. Deep partnerships with local optometrists, on-site technicians, and in-house labs enable us to deliver over 80% of glasses in one hour in our 250 stores nationwide. We offer a seamless blend of the latest technology, comprehensive eye care, and genuine human connections to deliver glasses to any location in the U.S. that are "Made Today – Shipped Tomorrow," faster than any other eyewear brand. The company ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit eyemartexpress.com.

SOURCE Eyemart Express