Eyemart Express Names Femi Enigbokan as the Company's First Chief Growth Officer

"I am pleased to have Femi join our Eyemart Express executive team as our first Chief Growth Officer," says Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "Femi's track record in expansion-focused leadership roles across industries will be a tremendous asset for our team and our ambitious growth goals. His global experience and perspective will also enable us to find innovative solutions that will best help our customers see clearly."

Femi joins Eyemart Express after six years at Yum! Brands, the corporation behind KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and other fast-food restaurants, where he served in various leadership roles aimed at expansion. Most recently, he oversaw finance and real estate teams as the Chief Development Officer for the KFC Division in South Africa.

"I am proud to join Eyemart Express and contribute to its expansion momentum," says Femi. "It has been exciting to watch Eyemart Express thrive and open new stores over the past year, which is counter to the current brick-and-mortar retail climate. I look forward to working closely with teams across the organization to disrupt the optical industry and extend the reach of accessible quality prescription eyewear."

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes, has been improving people's lives by helping them see better for more than 30 years. With 231 stores in 42 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames in every store from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab techs in every store can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.

