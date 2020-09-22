Eyemart Express Pledges $20,000 Donation for Fifth Annual Stand Up To Cancer Fundraiser

"We are pleased to support Stand Up To Cancer as this fundraiser is an important tradition in our stores and for the local communities that we serve," said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "Cancer is a disease that has, sadly, touched the lives of our associates, customers, and their families. It is imperative for us to continue contributing to the strides that the Stand Up To Cancer team has made toward finding a cure."

The SU2C collection, which was created in partnership with Visual Eyes Eyewear, offers on-trend styles for men and women with colorful designs and subtle shapes. Frames in the collection start at $69, and a $5 donation will be made to SU2C for every pair of frames sold through Oct. 24.

Over the course of the Eyemart Express and Visual Eyes Eyewear collaboration with SU2C, nearly $300,000 has been donated to support Stand Up To Cancer's mission. More about the longstanding program can be found at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/lander/community.

"We are honored that Eyemart Express continues to support Stand Up To Cancer in our goal to raise awareness and funds for cancer research," said Stand Up To Cancer CEO Sung Poblete, Ph.D., R.N. "Supporting the cancer community is critically important during this unprecedented time, and we thank Eyemart and its customers for remaining committed to this cause."

