Eyemart Express Rolls Out Digital and Ecommerce Strategy

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National optical retailer Eyemart Express has launched a new ecommerce site eyemartexpress.com that offers best-in-class web technology with a human touch and delivery speed that is unmatched in the industry.

The new ecommerce site, combined with Eyemart's nationwide network of 250 stores with experienced optometrists and in-store labs, represents the most compelling omni-channel proposition in the optical market. Customers can use the site to easily schedule eye exams and order quality prescription glasses at a great value, delivered to home in just a few days.

"The opportunity to offer our distinct value – which combines hyper-local community engagement with unparalleled service and speed – on a national scale will enable us to grow our business and tap into new markets," said CEO Mike Nuzzo. "We will continue to elevate our brand, deepen our connections in the communities we serve, and strengthen our long-standing relationships with local doctors who are passionate about the care they provide."

Eyemart Express also recently updated the look and feel of its brand, focusing on 'See the Moment,' which represents the speedy, high quality service that customers value, and the company's dedication to ensuring customers don't miss key moments in their lives.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express is more than just a local eye care provider – we are eye care experts embedded in the fabric of our local communities. Doctor-founded in 1990, our team has grown alongside our customers and their families, bringing quality and accessible eye care services to each town we serve. Deep partnerships with local optometrists, on-site technicians, and in-house labs enable us to deliver over 80% of glasses in one hour in our 250 stores nationwide. We offer a seamless blend of the latest technology, comprehensive eye care, and genuine human connections to deliver glasses to any location in the U.S. that are "Made Today – Shipped Tomorrow," faster than any other eyewear brand. The company ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit eyemartexpress.com.

