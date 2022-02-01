Eyemart Express Shows Gratitude for Health Care Workers, First Responders, and Educators with Eyewear Discounts

The everyday discount provides additional savings on all prescription eyewear along with 2,000 frames, lens upgrades, and accessories at all 238 Eyemart Express stores across the country. Health care workers, first responders, and school faculty and staff members simply need to present a valid ID like a school or hospital badge to take advantage of these savings. All details and frequently asked questions about the discount programs can be found on the Eyemart Express website .

"Our health care workers, first responders, and teachers are real-life heroes," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express Chief Marketing Officer. "These amazing people have continued to work hard to make a positive impact on others throughout the pandemic. Our discount program is a way for them to feel seen and supported."

Eyemart Express also honors all veterans, military members, and their families with a 20% everyday discount in appreciation of their service and sacrifice to our country.

At Eyemart Express, gone are the days of waiting two weeks or longer for new glasses. The optical retailer has on-site labs and skilled lens technicians who can make high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes. Find your local Eyemart Express store to save on same-day glasses.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 238 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab technicians can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

SOURCE Eyemart Express