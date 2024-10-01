Eyemart Express Turns Its Focus to Vision Protection for Eye Injury Prevention Month

An eye doctor for national optical retailer touts eye safety and health tips for adults and kids

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October marks Eye Injury Prevention Month, a perfect time to raise awareness about the importance of safeguarding your vision at work and home. Whether you're working in an industrial setting, spending extended time in front of a computer screen, or enjoying outdoor activities, protecting your eyes is key to maintaining long-term vision health. National optical retailer Eyemart Express is partnering with its network of optometrists to highlight the proactive steps that people can take to prevent injuries and preserve their vision.

Eye injuries can happen in a split second but can have lifelong consequences, including permanent vision loss. The good news: Wearing appropriate protective eyewear can easily prevent 90% of eye injuries, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

"Wearing proper protective eyewear is one of the simplest ways to avoid serious damage to your vision," says Dr. Prayag Shah, an independent optometrist at Eyemart Express in Rockford, Illinois. "No matter where you are or what you're doing, make sure you have the right frames and lenses to shield your eyes."

From high-impact activities such as labor-intensive work and physically demanding sports to everyday exposure to harmful elements, Dr. Shah advises selecting the right protection based on the situation. Eyemart Express' wide range of stylish yet functional frames and lenses that provide eye protection while ensuring comfort and durability include:

Safety Glasses : Frames from Wylie X and Flexon provide top-notch eye protection, without a bulky look, for people who work in construction or industrial environments. Also, do-it-yourself enthusiasts should wear safety glasses when working on home projects and doing yard work to prevent small, stray particles from entering their eyes and potentially scratching or harming them.

Frames from Wylie X and Flexon provide top-notch eye protection, without a bulky look, for people who work in construction or industrial environments. Also, do-it-yourself enthusiasts should wear safety glasses when working on home projects and doing yard work to prevent small, stray particles from entering their eyes and potentially scratching or harming them. Computer Glasses and Blue Light-Blocking Glasses : Glasses that reduce the effects of digital eye strain make them an ideal option for anyone who works in front of a screen or enjoys screen-related hobbies, such as playing video games or scrolling on social media.

: Glasses that reduce the effects of digital eye strain make them an ideal option for anyone who works in front of a screen or enjoys screen-related hobbies, such as playing video games or scrolling on social media. Sunglasses : Wearing shades protects the eyes by reducing exposure to harmful UV light that leads to diseases and potential vision loss from cataracts, growths on the cornea, and macular degeneration.

Wearing shades protects the eyes by reducing exposure to harmful UV light that leads to diseases and potential vision loss from cataracts, growths on the cornea, and macular degeneration. Athletic Wear: Durable frames from Nike, Shaquille O'Neal , and Denali can help athletes raise their game on a basketball court or soccer, baseball, or lacrosse field, and simultaneously protect their vision from any wild balls, elbows to the face, or harmful outdoor elements.

Protect your vision by visiting a local Eyemart Express store or eyemartexpress.com to shop the retailer's selection of more than 2,000 frames, including safety eyewear.

