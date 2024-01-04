Eyesafe Wins 2024 CES Innovation Award for Advanced Display Technology Enhancing Power Efficiency and Color

News provided by

Eyesafe

04 Jan, 2024, 05:06 ET

New Eyesafe® CFX technology reduces blue light emissions while improving overall display performance.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe, a leading innovator in blue light management solutions and standards, announced today its new color filter technology, Eyesafe CFX, has received a 2024 CES Innovation Award in the Computer Hardware and Components category. The CES Innovation Awards are an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The award underscores Eyesafe's commitment to displays designed for human health.

Introducing a game-changing innovation in color filter technology. Eyesafe CFX enhances display performance, amplifying luminance, color gamut, and blue light protection.
Eyesafe CFX color filter technology enables the healthiest and most energy efficient displays in the world. Nagase and Eyesafe demonstrated this breakthrough technology at Display Week 2023, emphasizing its ability to improve luminance up to 20%, expand color gamut coverage, and reduce blue light emissions. Eyesafe CFX boosts power efficiency and has the potential to deliver energy savings, which may help displays pass regulatory certifications.

Commenting on the prestigious CES Innovation Award, Justin Barrett, CEO at Eyesafe, expressed gratitude and excitement: "Receiving the Innovation Award is a testament to our team's dedication to advancing technology in a way that positively impacts users' lives. Eyesafe CFX is not just a display solution; it's a commitment to fostering healthier digital experiences and improving display performance. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation, addressing the evolving needs of consumers worldwide."

For more information about Eyesafe CFX award-winning technology, please visit eyesafe.com/cfx.

About Eyesafe
Eyesafe Inc. is the world leader in blue light management, including display technology, standards, certification, and accessory solutions. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, ZAGG and more. Eyesafe is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America and by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Minnesota. Learn more at eyesafe.com.

Media Contact:
Elishaa Batdorf
Marketing Director, Eyesafe
[email protected]
eyesafe.com

SOURCE Eyesafe

