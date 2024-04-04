Former UnitedHealthcare Vision CEO John Ryan Joins Eyesafe as Senior Advisor

MINNEAPOLIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe, a global leader in blue light filtering technology, products and standards, is excited to welcome John Ryan to its Senior Advisory Board. As the former CEO of UnitedHealthcare Vision, Ryan brings over three decades of executive leadership, insights, and a track record of growth. His tenure at UnitedHealthcare Vision is marked by significant achievements, including double digit revenue and profitability growth, expanding access to quality vision care to 25 million Americans, and introducing innovative products, services, and partnerships.

As a Senior Advisor, John Ryan will support expansion of Eyesafe's digital wellness solutions into healthcare. Post this

As a Senior Advisor for Eyesafe, John will leverage his expertise to support the company's expansion into the insurance, employer, and health and wellness sectors. This involves fostering relationships with healthcare companies, engaging brokers, and accelerating the integration of Eyesafe solutions into corporate wellness initiatives.

"We are thrilled to have John join our Senior Advisory Board," said Justin Barrett, CEO of Eyesafe. "With his wealth of experience and impressive track record at UnitedHealthcare, he brings invaluable expertise to Eyesafe. John's dedication to vision health and his understanding of the healthcare landscape will be instrumental as we expand to new sectors. His strategic guidance is critical to extend Eyesafe solutions into insurance and corporate offerings, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together."

"It's an honor to join Eyesafe," John added. "Having worked with the company during my time at UnitedHealthcare, I've seen the first-hand impact of their blue light filtering products. Together, we made strides to improve eye health for millions. I'm looking forward to enriching this mission by guiding Eyesafe through its next phase of growth, while ensuring consumers have the necessary information and tools to help protect their health."

During his time at UnitedHealthcare, John and Eyesafe worked together to provide blue light solutions to 25 million Vision members. The companies also conducted joint research to understand screen time trends and co-published "How to Save Your Eyes in the Digital Age," a comprehensive handbook featuring insights from doctors, healthcare experts, scientists, and leading electronics brands.

As John steps into his role as Senior Advisor, Eyesafe is well-positioned to redefine and enhance the role that device use plays in overall health. His vision and strategic guidance will serve as a catalyst towards a future where wellness and technology converge, leading to significant improvements in the way we live and work.

John Ryan's appointment marks the third addition to the Senior Advisory Board this year, including Al Martino, a former executive of Optum and UnitedHealthcare, and Bud Flagstad, CEO of EmpowerHealth. To learn more about the Eyesafe leadership team and board members, please visit eyesafe.com/leadership.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is the world leader in blue light management, including display technology, standards, certification, and accessory solutions. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, ZAGG and more. Eyesafe is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America and by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Minnesota. Learn more at eyesafe.com.

