EZ Blockchain Receives 2023 Best of Big Bow Award from a local community in the state of Kansas

Big Bow Award Program Honors the Achievement

CHICAGO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that EZ Blockchain has been selected for the 2023 Best of Big Bow Award in the Manufacturer category by the Big Bow Award Program for its contribution to local economy in the state of Kansas.

The company is the winner of the award the second year in a row. EZ Blockchain opened its first data center project in the area in 2022 and was shortlisted as an award winner the same year.

EZ Blockchain is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Big Bow Award for two consecutive years. This distinction has qualified EZ Blockchain for the 2023 Big Bow Business Hall of Fame.

Each year, the Big Bow Award Program identifies companies that are believed to have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community. These exceptional companies help make the Big Bow area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2023 Big Bow Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Big Bow Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Big Bow Award Program

The Big Bow Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Big Bow area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Big Bow Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About EZ Blockchain

EZ Blockchain is a technology company that is on a mission to solve the global waste energy problem with the help of crypto mining. The company focus on taping into underutilized energy sources, such as stranded gas, underutilized power on the grid, and base load for power plants.

Media Contact:

Sergii Gerasymovych

[email protected]

SOURCE EZ Blockchain