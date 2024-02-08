EZ Texting Appoints Frank Colich as New Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

EZ Texting

08 Feb, 2024, 17:30 ET

EZ Texting, the leading all-in-one text marketing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Colich as its Chief Financial Officer. 

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting—the leading text communications service—welcomes Frank Colich as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the executive leadership team. 

Colich brings 17 years of experience to his role as EZ Texting prepares for an exciting year ahead. "Colich's extensive financial expertise and strategic experience are invaluable for EZ Texting's aggressive goals for 2024 and beyond," said EZ Texting CEO Vijesh Mehta. "The industry is changing rapidly and I'm excited to have Colich help lead the next phase of growth."

Prior to joining EZ Texting, Frank Colich served as the Chief Financial Officer at Karbon, Rescale, Skytap, and 3TIER where he led each company through periods of high growth. He holds an MBA from Seattle University and a B.S. from SUNY New Paltz.

"Text is how we communicate in 2024. Whether it's with our friends and families or our favorite brands. I have family members that own their own businesses, so it means the world to me that we make it effortless for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and realize their dreams," said Mr Colich. "I am excited to join the leading platform in the text marketing industry and have been impressed with the teams unrelenting innovation with new technologies to create the best customer experience possible."

About EZ Texting

EZ Texting has served over 210K+ customers and is a recognized SMS solutions leader for small and medium-sized business users, setting the standard for professional texting.

Our messaging solutions allow businesses to easily and effectively reach and engage their mobile audiences. EZ Texting is also continuously recognized as a Best Place to Work — including 2022 wins in Los Angeles — with employees located across the globe.

CONTACT:
Adam Houghtaling
Head of Content
Email: [email protected]

www.eztexting.com

LINKS

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/eztexting/

Journalists & Media
[email protected]

SOURCE EZ Texting

Also from this source

2024 Consumer Behavior Texting Report From EZ Texting Shows Text Is Now the Dominant Channel Preference For Consumers

EZ Texting, the premier text marketing platform for small and large businesses, released the 2024 Consumer Texting Behavior Report today, documenting ...
EZ Texting's 2023 Holiday Text Campaign Roadmaps Help Retailers, Restaurants, and Nonprofits Win This Holiday Season

EZ Texting's 2023 Holiday Text Campaign Roadmaps Help Retailers, Restaurants, and Nonprofits Win This Holiday Season

EZ Texting, the leading all-in-one text marketing platform, is committed to helping small businesses succeed this holiday season, and has today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.