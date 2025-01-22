ez1095 Affordable Care Act Software Offers a How-To Video for Importing Data from 1095 C forms

Extended customer support available for upcoming deadlines at no additional cost for ez1095 clients.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ez1095 2024 Affordavle Care Act software has been updated by Halfpricesoft.com developers with a video to give step by step instructions on how to import data for form 1095 C. This video addition will give peace of mind to potential and current customers. The instructional guides and extended customer support for the upcoming deadlines are all included at no additional cost to clients. ACA Software ez1095: How to import 1095C data from spreadsheet.

"ez1095 Affordable Care Act Software Offers No Cost, and Extended Customer Support for Upcoming Deadlines." Businesses Utilize ez1095 2024 Software in-House or in an Office to Process ACA Forms

"The latest 2024 ez1095 ACA software has implemented a 1095 C instructional video for customer ease of use." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

ez1095 software offers customers a user-friendly graphic interface and Windows menu to make the software quick and easy to set up, use and navigate. Priced from just $295 per installation, ($495 for efile version and $695 for IRS and State filing version)

Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this ACA software from halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting ez1095 ACA Software .

The easy to navigate features include but are not limited to:

Fast data import feature

Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return

Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.

PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies

Efile version available at additional cost.

Support unlimited companies.

Support an unlimited number of recipients.

Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

ez1095 starts at $295.00 for a single installation print version ($495.00 for single user efile version, $695.00 IRS and State efile version) Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation.

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by customers for over 20 years and will allow US business owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

