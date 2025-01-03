ez1099 2024 Edition Tax Preparation Software for 2025 Tax Season Is Available for Electronic Filing

ez1099 Accommodates the New Regulation of 10 or More Returns Requiring Efiling by IRS

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners and tax professionals get a jump on the 2025 tax season when utilizing the newest 2024 version of ez1099 software. Halfpricesoft.com has updated the latest version of the 1099 preparing software to seamlessly efile unlimited forms, in-house. See instructions on efiling.

"Tax professionals and accountants get an easy to navigate feature to efile unlimited 1099 forms, in-house with the just released 2024 ez1099." Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.

"How to File 1099s Tax Forms to IRS FIRE System Electronically." ez1099 Offers Unlimited 2024 Year 1099 Form Filing With One Flat Rate

Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. We also offer a network version for two installations at $199 to enable sharing data between computers or offices.

ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s (5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 1098-F form, and 1099 NEC.

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).

The features in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:

electronically file unlimited forms to the IRS with one flat rate

ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies

Print in bulk for faster processing

- Quick data importing feature

Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

Feature to process correction forms included

Starting at $ 79.00 for the print and mail version and $139.00 to electronically file. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all clients to begin the no obligation thirty-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp#purchase

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

