ezAccounting 2026 Has Been Unveiled to Streamline Payroll and Business Tasks for Less

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has unveiled the ezAccounting 2026 edition for the new year. This comprehensive business and payroll software is built to simplify the demanding tasks that come with running a successful company. Designed with small and mid-sized businesses in mind, ezAccounting is simple, reliable, and affordable, making it a top choice for financially savvy business owners who value a full suite of tools at one flat rate.

Clients especially appreciate its ability to document and report incoming and outgoing cash flow, including sales, receipts, payments, and purchases. The software also supports unlimited payroll processing and provides essential tax form reporting, helping businesses stay organized and compliant year-round.

"ezAccounting 2026 payroll and business software from halfpricesoft.com offers a simple, yet comprehensive application that is chock full of features for the new year," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Potential customers are invited to download and test ezAccounting for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation. Download today!

EzAccounting is a great fit for accountants, agricultural companies and business owners to track income and expense, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms.

The unique features include, but are not limited to:

Track s business expenses and profits Processes payroll checks for employees Prints tax forms 943, 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted W2 and W3 forms required) E file, add-on service for 940/941 forms Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine FAQ and Quick start guide is available for novice customers Check verification not required

The 2026 edition of ezAccounting offers an add-on feature to e-file 940 and 941 quarterly forms, making filing faster and more secure. E-File services with Halfpricesoft.com is a way to submit tax forms electronically to the IRS. This service is designed to submit forms and ensure they are processed in a timely manner. Learn how to efile 941 via ezAccounting in just a few simple steps.

For e-filing 941, 940, and 94x forms, you can purchase the efile service from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/efile/e941_purchase.asp . For those filings, the charge is determined by each form sent starting at $5.95 but rapidly decreasing in cost. Consumers can monitor their submissions on the submissions page . Here you can see the status of your submissions and any possible errors that may have occurred.

Potential clients can purchase ezAccounting for $199.00 each calendar year for a single installation. Clients are invited to start the no obligation 30-day test drive here. This easy to use small business accounting software works on Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, XP and Mac computers installed with Boot Camp, Virtual Machine or Parallels

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of SMB accounting software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will assist US business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Our pledge to our customer's is to provide low-cost and high- quality software as well as no-cost, live customer support. Visit us today

