eZCom Introduces More Solutions for Amazon Order Processing

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coronavirus pandemic sparking even greater demand for online shopping, EDI and order processing specialist eZCom Software has responded with solutions to increase efficiency for Amazon sellers.

While development work was underway at the SaaS provider long before the onset of COVID, the dramatic shift in consumer behavior accelerated efforts at the company.

"Clearly, Amazon has become a vital channel for suppliers," remarked Carol Weidner, CEO at eZCom. "But processing a sudden increase in Amazon orders can be overwhelming, and we want to make sure our customers have the tools to manage it all efficiently."

Amazon-specific solutions offered by eZCom include seamless integration with all the Amazon selling platforms—Vendor Central, Seller Central FBM (Fulfilled by Merchant), and Seller Central FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon).

"There's not just one Amazon," Weidner continued. "Developing different features to meet the needs of suppliers across all the channels was critical."

Connections to major shipping providers are direct and automated, meeting a critical need for sellers managing a growing number of direct-to-consumer orders. Flawless ERP integration by the company's in-house developer team creates more speed and efficiency in the supply chain. And the eZCom suite of Amazon solutions makes it easy to generate error-free labels and packing slips that meet compliance standards.

To provide further insight and help sellers optimize business with the eCommerce giant, eZCom produced the Guide to Managing Amazon Orders. It's available as a free download.

"We are an expert EDI provider, and our software easily handles those transactions," added Weidner. "But our experience translates into all aspects of order processing and the supply chain, and it was important to us to provide features for every supplier that relies on Amazon business."

Founded in 2000, eZCom Software is a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) for EDI and eCommerce for supply chain management. Learn more at ezcomsoftware.com, on LinkedIn, and on Twitter.

