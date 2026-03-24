Ezderm Opens API to Preferred Partners with Medsender Integration

New integration automates document routing and referrals, reducing manual front-office processing by up to 80 percent

NAPLES, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezderm, a dermatology-specific EHR and practice management platform, today announced it is opening its previously closed API to preferred technology partners. The first preferred partner integration is with Medsender, an automation platform that simplifies how medical documents and referrals enter Ezderm.

The move marks the first phase of Ezderm's plan to expand integration capabilities for its clients. Additional integrations are expected as the company transitions toward a broader open API model.

Ezderm and Medsender Preferred Integration Partnership

"Opening our API to trusted partners is an important step for Ezderm," said Todd Hicks, chief executive officer of Ezderm. "Our clients want access to best-in-class tools like Medsender while centralizing their clinical workflows within Ezderm. This expansion allows us to broaden our API while maintaining the reliability our practices expect."

Dermatology practices manage high volumes of faxed referrals, pathology reports and other clinical documents, requiring coordination between referring providers, patients, and practice staff. Integration with Medsender combines optical character recognition (OCR) and AI technology to reduce this significant manual administrative burden by 60 to 80 percent.

The integration automates several workflows, including:

Direct document routing into patient charts;

Smart mapping of documents directly to corresponding Ezderm folders;

Task generation for easy staff follow-up;

Instant creation of new patient charts from incoming referrals.

"Our partnership with Ezderm closes the 'administrative black hole' by automating the manual processing of faxes and referrals directly into the clinical workflow," said Zain Qayyum, Co-CEO of Medsender. "This integration ensures that dermatology groups can maximize their revenue capture while freeing up staff to focus on patient care."

The Medsender integration is currently available to Ezderm beta customers, with more partners joining the program in the coming months.

About Ezderm

Ezderm is the leading dermatology-first platform trusted by thousands of providers nationwide. The company's integrated suite—covering EHR, practice management, RCM, patient engagement, payments processing, and AI—is built to drive clinical accuracy and financial health.

About Medsender

Medsender is an automation platform designed to eliminate the administrative burden of medical document and referral management. By combining advanced AI-powered automation with seamless EHR integration, Medsender enables healthcare practices to capture more revenue and scale their operations without increasing headcount.

SOURCE Ezderm, LLC