Ezee Fiber Connects First Customers in Santa Fe, Accelerates New Mexico Expansion

Installations are now underway, giving residents access to Ezee Fiber's high-performance network, which features symmetrical multi-gig speeds, no data caps, no hidden fees and transparent lifetime pricing. The company also emphasizes locally staffed customer support and a reliable, high-quality experience that sets it apart from legacy providers.

"We're excited to bring our modern, 100% fiber network to homes the state capital," said Carlos Rosas, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Southwest Region at Ezee Fiber. "Communities deserve more than basic connectivity. We are focused on delivering ultra-fast speeds, reliability and long-term infrastructure that supports how people live and work today."

Ezee Fiber began expanding in New Mexico in 2024 and continues to scale rapidly. In addition to Santa Fe, the company is building fiber infrastructure in Albuquerque and surrounding communities, with service activating on a rolling basis as construction is completed.

Residents can expect construction activity to move efficiently through neighborhoods. Ezee Fiber will provide advance notice before work begins and will restore all areas in line with municipal requirements and industry best practices.

Residents can check availability and learn more at ezeefiber.com.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing fiber internet company delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value.

The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon, Michigan and Washington, supported by local teams who live and work in the communities they serve. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com.

SOURCE Ezee Fiber