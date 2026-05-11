Ezee Fiber Promotes Executives to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Roles, Signaling Next Phase of Growth

Dual executive promotions reflect the company's expanding scale, operational discipline and strong ambitions as a leading fiber provider

HOUSTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber, a fast-growing fiber internet provider committed to connecting communities with reliable, high-speed broadband, today announced two significant executive promotions that underscore the company's momentum and readiness for its next phase of expansion.

Mo Aslani has been named Chief Financial Officer and Pedro Checo has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Together, these appointments further strengthen the leadership team at a pivotal moment for the company.

Mo Aslani Pedro Checo Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer (PRNewsfoto/Ezee Fiber)

Mo Aslani Named Chief Financial Officer

Since joining Ezee Fiber in January 2024, Aslani has been instrumental in transforming the company's financial and operational infrastructure. He oversees Finance & Accounting, Tax & Treasury, Business Planning, Procurement and Corporate Administration.

Aslani was also central to the successful integration of Tachus, a Houston-based high-speed fiber internet company that operated in areas adjacent to Ezee Fiber's Houston footprint. The combination of the two organizations has further accelerated Ezee Fiber's Texas presence. His promotion reflects Ezee Fiber's commitment to disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation.

Pedro Checo Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

Pedro Checo has been a driving force at Ezee Fiber since its earliest days, playing a central role in building multiple functions and departments to support world class operations. He oversees construction, engineering, network operations, field operations, contact center, and regional operations and sales teams.

Under his leadership, Ezee Fiber's operational teams have scaled rapidly while sustaining the high standards of quality, reliability, and discipline that define the company. The speed and consistency of Ezee Fiber's network build-out is a direct reflection of the culture of high-quality, focused execution Checo has helped instill.

Building Momentum

"These promotions are the latest milestone in a period of significant growth and momentum for Ezee Fiber," said Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer. "With a strengthened leadership team, a maturing capital structure, and rapidly expanding network coverage, the company is well-positioned to deliver on its mission of connecting more communities with fast, reliable fiber internet."

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing fiber internet company delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon, Michigan and Washington, supported by local teams who live and work in the communities they serve. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com.

SOURCE Ezee Fiber