EZEE FIBER EXPANDS FIBER-TO-THE-PREMISES NETWORK INTO THE METRO DETROIT AREA

Construction Begins Next Week; Macomb, Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Genesee, St. Clair, Monroe, Livingston Counties Initially Targeted

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber today announced the expansion of its 100% fiber network across Metro Detroit. The buildout will deliver Ezee Fiber's award-winning multi-gig fiber internet to residential and business customers across the Detroit area, beginning with communities in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Genesee, St. Clair, Monroe and Livingston counties. Residential and business customer installations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Greg Thomas, SVP and General Manager, Midwest Region, Ezee Fiber Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer (PRNewsfoto/Ezee Fiber) ezee Fiber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ezee Fiber)

Ezee Fiber will create employment opportunities throughout the region, including construction personnel, installation technicians, sales, marketing, and community engagement associates. The company intends to establish regional headquarters in Michigan.

"I'm proud to bring Ezee Fiber's award-winning multi-gig internet service to residences and businesses in Metro Detroit. Our customers will enjoy a significantly better internet experience driven by our advanced fiber internet," says Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer, Ezee Fiber.

Marino adds that strong customer support has accelerated the company's growth over the past two years. Ezee Fiber holds a 4.9 Google rating and has received thousands of 5-star reviews. Additionally, Ezee Fiber has been recognized with PC Mag's Fastest ISPs For Gaming 2026 award and multiple Speedtest.net awards for outstanding speed and reliability.

There are no term contracts, fees, or data caps. "Our service includes transparent pricing and friendly, local customer service. Long wait times, outdated technology, confusing bills, pricing gimmicks, and frustrating customer service will be history for any new Ezee Fiber customers," he notes.

Greg Thomas, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Ezee Fiber's Midwest Region, says, "We are excited for residents and businesses across the Motor City region to soon enjoy our best-in-class, multi-gig fiber internet."

Thomas adds the Ezee Fiber expansion will provide future-proof connectivity to neighborhoods, condos, apartment buildings, master-planned communities, schools, small businesses, and large enterprises alike—backed by Ezee Fiber's dedication to simplicity, reliability, and exceptional local support. Residential customers will have access to multi-gig symmetrical fiber internet speeds up to 8 Gig, while business customers can expect dedicated enterprise-level speeds up to 100 Gig.

Marino notes further expansions into additional U.S. states are planned throughout 2026 and beyond.

Residents and business owners can visit ezeefiber.com to learn more, check availability, and pre-register for service to be among the first to receive Ezee Fiber internet.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing, Houston-based fiber internet provider delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon and Washington, and is supported by local teams who live and work in the communities it serves.

Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning local customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart from the competition.

Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com

