EZLease Launches Lease Accounting Free Trial with Moneyback Guarantee

RESTON, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZLease, the leader in simple, fast, and easy lease accounting software, announced the launch of a 15-day free trial and a 30-day moneyback guarantee with the latest release of EZLease. Busy accountants now have a risk-free way to experience the fastest path to lease accounting compliance in a simple zero-cost implementation.

The latest EZLease release offers:

Lessee and lessor support for ASC 842, GASB 87 and IFRS 16, including transitioning from previous lease accounting standards – all in one application that you can try for free

A simple, self-service bulk-import tool to load lease data quickly and easily

Built-in, automated lease validation to ensure data integrity

Automated lease classification that brings controls and consistency to an otherwise manual step

A lease subledger with custom General Ledger (GL) account mapping

Push-button accounting and disclosure reporting to make every monthly close easy

30-day moneyback guarantee

"Lessees and lessors can get compliant in less than a day", says Colleen Tigges, SVP and GM of EZLease. "The standards are complex but EZLease makes them simple. Other lease accounting products are overbuilt, hard to learn, and difficult to use. EZLease makes it easy. It's designed for busy people who get things done fast and done right the first time."

"With this new release of EZLease, our customers, especially those facing upcoming private and government deadlines, have an easier, faster, cost-effective path to compliance than spreadsheets", said Michael Keeler, CEO of EZLease's parent company, LeaseAccelerator. "If leases didn't change, spreadsheets would work great. Modifications, reassessments, and impairments in EZLease are a snap!"

To help customers get started, EZLease is offering a 15-day free trial with a 30-day moneyback guarantee. To learn about the free trial, the moneyback guarantee and our offer to migrate your data for free, visit: www.ezlease.net.

About EZLease:

EZLease provides simple, fast, and easy lease accounting software for ASC 842, GASB 87 and IFRS 16 that ensures long-term compliance for real estate and equipment leases for lessees and lessors. With over 15 years of successful implementations across private, government and public organizations of all sizes around the world, EZLease manages and automates lease data management, lease accounting, and reporting, leveraging customer-first support and deep accounting expertise.

SOURCE EZLease; LeaseAccelerator Services, LLC

