ezPaycheck 2026 Revamps e-file 941 direct, add-on Feature for 1st Quarter April Deadline

New Add-On from Halfpricesoft Allows Businesses to efile IRS Form 941 Directly While Managing Payroll for Unlimited Companies

REDMOND, Wash., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft announces the release of a highly anticipated new add-on feature in ezPaycheck 2026 that allows users to electronically file Form 941 through the new ez941 integration. The just released 2026 941 form has been added to ezPaycheck and is ready for the upcoming quarterly payroll tax filing. This new feature helps business owners, accountants, and payroll professionals streamline compliance while saving time during important filing periods.

941/940/94x E-File add-on feature for ezPaycheck and ezAccounting- IRS Authorized Speed Speed

Businesses and accountants can learn more about the new 941 e-filing capability and download the latest version of ezPaycheck 2026 here.

In addition to the new e-filing capability, ezPaycheck 2026 continues to provide powerful payroll flexibility. Users can create unlimited company accounts and enjoy unlimited check and payroll form printing , making it an ideal solution for accountants, payroll service providers, and businesses managing multiple entities.

"With the new ez941 add-on, ezPaycheck users can now handle payroll processing and Form 941 e-filing for 2026 in one convenient workflow." Said, Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

Customers simply go online to and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck has exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.

SMB and Accountants appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Easily calculates differential pay

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

Prints Tax Forms 943 Form, 940, 941, W2, and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

Securely and easily file 941/940/94x forms directly through the ezPaycheck software using our IRS Authorized system. See details

ezPaycheck software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately. Priced at $169.00 per calendar year for a single installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To download and test drive, visit at no cost or obligation for up to 30 days. Please note: trial appears on checks and forms until the license key is purchased and entered into the demo version.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com develops affordable and easy-to-use software solutions for small businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals. Its flagship products, including ezPaycheck, ezW2, and ez1095, help organizations streamline payroll processing, tax form preparation, and compliance reporting. Halfpricesoft focuses on delivering practical software tools that simplify complex financial and tax reporting tasks while remaining affordable for small and mid-sized businesses.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com