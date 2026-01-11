ezPaycheck and ezACH- The Dynamic Duo for Payroll and Direct Deposit

ezACH and ezPaycheck Deliver a Complete Payroll and Direct Deposit Solution

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com highlights the powerful combination of ezPaycheck payroll software and ezACH direct deposit software , a dynamic duo designed to simplify payroll processing and employee payments for SMBs and accounting professionals.

By using both applications, businesses can reduce manual data entry, minimize payroll errors, and maintain full control over the payment process.

941/940/94x E-File add-on for ezPaycheck and ezAccounting- IRS Authorized Speed Speed EzACH streamlines payments for employees, vendors and government entities.

Together, ezPaycheck and ezACH deliver a complete payroll workflow. ezPaycheck calculates payroll, generates pay stubs, and prepares required federal tax forms, while ezACH securely delivers employee payments through direct deposit. This seamless pairing allows users to move from payroll calculation to payment without relying on multiple platforms or costly subscription services.

"ezPaycheck handles payroll calculations and tax forms, while ezACH delivers fast and secure direct deposit," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft. "Together, they give businesses and accountants a full payroll solution without monthly fees or complicated systems."

Download both and learn more about ezPaycheck and ezACH

Using ezACH direct deposit and ezPaycheck payroll software together is a smart move because they complement each other perfectly—covering payroll calculation, compliance, and payment delivery in one streamlined workflow. Here's why the combo works so well:

1. End-to-End Payroll in One Flow- ezPaycheck handles payroll calculations, pay stubs, and required tax forms, while ezACH handles how the money moves.

2. Lower Cost, No Subscriptions- Both products are offered at a one-time flat rate , making them far more affordable than many subscription-based payroll platforms. Businesses avoid monthly fees while still getting professional-grade tools.

3. Flexible Payment Options- Businesses can choose how they pay:

Direct deposit with ezACH

Printed checks with ezPaycheck

Or both, depending on employee preference

4. Scalable for Accountants and Payroll Professionals- Accountants can manage multiple companies , process unlimited payments, and adapt to client needs without increasing software costs—ideal for growing practices.

Bottom line is using ezACH and ezPaycheck together delivers a complete, efficient, and cost-effective payroll solution from calculations to direct deposit without locking businesses into expensive subscriptions.

Also offered is a secure and easy add-on service for efiling 941/940/94x forms directly through ezPaycheck using our IRS Authorized system.

Purchase 941/940/94x E-File for ezPaycheck - IRS Authorized

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com develops affordable, user-friendly business software solutions designed for U.S. businesses of all sizes. With a strong focus on simplicity, accuracy, and security, Halfpricesoft helps thousands of companies streamline payroll, tax filing, accounting, and payment processes. Through practical, no-subscription software and ongoing innovation, Halfpricesoft empowers businesses to operate efficiently and stay compliant with confidence.

