ezPaycheck Delivers Restaurant-Ready Payroll with Tip, Overtime, and Multi-Location Support for 2026 Compliance

Affordable, subscription-free payroll software helps restaurant owners pay servers, bartenders, and back-of-house staff accurately, while staying ahead of changing labor regulations.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com today announced the latest restaurant-focused update to ezPaycheck payroll software, giving food service employers powerful built-in tools to accurately process tips, qualified overtime, and complex wage structures while maintaining 2026 payroll compliance.

Designed for fast-paced environments, from single-location cafés to growing multi-location restaurant groups, ezPaycheck eliminates manual calculations, reduces costly errors, and ensures every team member is paid correctly and on time, even during peak and holiday seasons.

How to handle qualified overtime with ezPaycheck payroll software. Speed Speed

"Restaurants face some of the most complex payroll scenarios, especially with tipped wages, overtime rules, and high employee turnover," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "ezPaycheck gives restaurant owners a simple, affordable way to stay compliant in 2026 while reducing payroll costs and focusing on delivering exceptional dining experiences."

Restaurant owners, café operators, food truck entrepreneurs, and hospitality managers can download the free trial of ezPaycheck today and run payroll in minutes. Visit to see how ezPaycheck simplifies tip calculations, overtime compliance, and multi-location payroll, without monthly fees.

ezPaycheck Payroll: How to Handle Qualified Tips for Restaurants, Spas & Hotels

Key Features for Restaurants and Hospitality Businesses:

Built-in tip and qualified overtime calculation tools for servers, bartenders, and tipped employees

Automatic payroll tax calculations to help meet federal and state compliance requirements

Flexible pay structures for hourly, salaried, and mixed-role restaurant staff

Multi-location payroll capability for expanding restaurant groups

Unlimited paycheck processing with no monthly or hidden subscription fees

Instant paycheck printing on blank stock and PDF pay stub generation for paperless options

Detailed payroll reports for audits, labor cost tracking, and year-end preparation

User-friendly interface designed for busy restaurant offices with minimal training required

Secure employee data management across departments and locations

Starting at just $169.00 per calendar year for a single installation, ezPaycheck will streamline payroll for multiple companies. Try ezPaycheck risk-free for 30 days, no commitment required. Start today!

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted leader in affordable, easy-to-use business and tax form preparation software, providing payroll, tax filing, check printing, and accounting solutions for small businesses, nonprofits, and accounting professionals nationwide.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com