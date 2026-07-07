ezPaycheck from Halfpricesoft.com Provides an Affordable Payroll Solution for Seasonal Staffing

Cost- Effective payroll solution is available through ezPaycheck for temporary staff and full-time staff with reasonable cost and ease of use for beginners.

REDMOND, Wash., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ezPaycheck payroll software currently offers an affordable payroll solution tailored to help US businesses manage the season hires with confidence. Halfpricesoft.com developers designed the software to simplify seasonal staffing as well as everyday payroll operations. This comprehensive software equips employers with the tools needed to onboard temporary workers quickly, process payroll accurately, and maintain smooth operations throughout the year.

Secure ezPaycheck 2026 for only $169.00 for single installation per calendar year. Download and test drive the software for compatibility for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation by visiting Halfpricesoft.com.

"ezPaycheck software is flexible and affordable for businesses and accountants to seamlessly process payroll and tax forms for both seasonal staff as well as permanent full-time staff." said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Unique Features of ezPaycheck Payroll Software Include:

Tax Form Processing: Supports 940, 941, and 943 forms. Also includes a new Efile 941 add-on feature. Offers W2 and W3 form printing (Copy A preprinted form required for W2 and W3).

(Copy A preprinted form required for W2 and W3). Built-in PDF Feature: Available at no additional cost.

Diverse Pay Rates: Supports multiple differentials pay rates such as hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or mileage rates for employees.

Multi-Account Support: Handles multiple accounts at no additional charge.

Network Access: Supports network access for 2-10 users (available at an additional cost).

Flexible Payroll Periods: Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly payroll periods.

Comprehensive Functions: Features robust report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Check Printing: Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks. Prints payroll checks on blank checks or preprinted checks.

Automated Calculations: Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, and employer unemployment taxes.

Location Tables: Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Multi-Company Management: Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies simultaneously.

Accountants and tax professionals find this application an affordable solution to process payroll in-house, supporting unlimited checks for many clients for one flat rate of $169.00 per calendar year.

ezPaycheck Payroll Software & General FAQs:

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, and other Windows systems. A Mac version is available and sold separately. Download and start today!

About Halfpricesoft.com

For more than two decades, Halfpricesoft.com has been a trusted partner to thousands of U.S. businesses, delivering powerful and affordable software solutions designed to simplify everyday operations. From online and desktop payroll tools to employee attendance tracking, accounting, check printing, W2, 1099, 1095 filing, and ezACH direct deposit software—Halfpricesoft.com offers everything small business owners need to stay compliant, save time, and run more efficiently. Whether you're managing payroll in-house or streamlining tax reporting, our easy-to-use software is built to help you take control and grow with confidence.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com