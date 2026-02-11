ezPaycheck In-House Payroll Software Supports Trucking Companies with Differential Pay Needs

Affordable payroll solution simplifies complex trucking payroll for multiple company accommodation and differential pay. Download and test today at Halfpricesoft.com.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com released the latest ezPaycheck payroll software, designed to better support trucking companies. The trucking industry's biggest challenge is differential pay. Handling payroll, in-house is especially important for trucking companies because their pay structures are more complex, and more regulated than most industries.

Trucking companies looking for a simple, affordable payroll solution can download and try ezPaycheck payroll software today. To learn more or get started, visit halfpricesoft.com.

"ezPaycheck delivers a high-quality, low-cost in-house payroll solution for trucking companies, built to simplify complex driver pay while saving businesses time and money," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Here's why it really matters:

Trucking pay isn't one-size-fits-all

Drivers are often paid by the mile, load, route, time, bonuses, or differential rates. In-house payroll gives companies direct control to accurately handle these variations without relying on third parties who may not understand trucking nuances.



Faster corrections and fewer errors

Payroll mistakes can quickly lead to driver dissatisfaction, turnover, or compliance issues. When payroll is managed internally, companies can make immediate adjustments for mileage changes, detention pay, or last-minute bonuses without delays.



Better compliance with tax and labor regulations

Trucking companies must comply with federal, state, and local tax rules, plus industry-specific wage requirements. In-house payroll allows businesses to closely monitor deductions, overtime, per-diem handling, and benefits to reduce the risk of penalties.



Cost savings for small and mid-sized fleets

Outsourcing payroll can be expensive, especially for companies with fluctuating driver counts. Managing payroll internally eliminates recurring service fees and gives smaller trucking companies a more budget-friendly solution.



Improved data visibility and financial control

Keeping payroll in-house gives owners instant access to payroll data, helping them track labor costs, forecast expenses, and make informed operational decisions—critical in a tight-margin industry like trucking.



Greater driver trust and transparency

Drivers are more likely to trust payroll when discrepancies can be explained and resolved quickly. Clear, accurate pay builds loyalty and helps retain experienced drivers.

Bottom line: for trucking companies, in-house payroll isn't just about convenience—it's about accuracy, compliance, cost control, and keeping drivers paid correctly and on time.

In addition to handling differential pay, ezPaycheck enables users to set up tax options and calculate payroll entirely in-house. The software supports federal, state, and local tax calculations, along with deductions for Medicare, insurance, and 401(k) contributions—giving trucking companies complete control over their payroll process.

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

ezPaycheck remains the same cost in 2026. Only $169.00 for a single installation. Download today here. There is never a cost or obligation to test it for up to 30 days. Please note: trial appears on checks and forms until the license key is purchased and entered into the demo version.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com has been helping SMBs, Accountants, and Entrepreneurs simplify payroll and compliance for more than 20 years. Trusted by thousands of U.S. companies, the firm offers affordable, easy-to-use solutions including online and desktop payroll, employee attendance tracking, accounting, check printing, W-2/1099/1095 ACA form filing, and ezACH direct deposit software. Designed with business owners in mind, Halfpricesoft.com products make payroll processing and business management faster and easier.

