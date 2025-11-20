ezPaycheck Updated with 2025 Form W-2 to Accommodate Tax Service Professionals

ezPaycheck has been updated with 2025 W-2 forms to allow tax service professionals to optimize the workload for multiple clients both in-house and remotely.

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has just released an updated version of ezPaycheck software featuring the new 2025 W-2 forms, making it easier than ever for tax professionals to manage payroll, print tax forms, and generate reports in-house. Current 2025 ezPaycheck clients can update for this feature at no additional cost!

Another incentive to purchase early is Halfpricesoft.com is offering the 2025-2026 ezPaycheck bundle for just $229 (regularly $338 ). Both new and experienced business owners can visit Halfpricesoft.com to download ezPaycheck and test it free for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation.

"ezPaycheck software has been updated with the 2025 W-2 forms, helping tax professionals and business owners prepare for smooth and accurate year-end filing," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Unique features for ezPaycheck payroll software include, but are not limited to:

Supports tax form processing for 940, 941 and 943. Also, now offering a new Efile 941 add on feature . W-2 and W-3 form processing (Copy A preprinted form required for W2 and W3)

PDF feature available at no additional cost

Supports multiple differential - pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods.

Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, Medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. Also sold as a MAC version, separately.

Don't miss the savings with limited time cost for ezPaycheck 2025 at only $129.00 and the bundle for years 2025 and 2026 is a low $229.00!

Whether a client has one client or ten, ezPaycheck delivers the flexibility and power to do it all with ease. It is a simple solution to paying staff and processing W2, W3, 940 943, and 941 forms, in house. Download today to test for compatibility with no cost or obligation for up to 30 days.

For over 20 years, Halfpricesoft.com has been a trusted partner to thousands of U.S. businesses, providing affordable, powerful software that simplifies everyday operations. From online and desktop payroll solutions to employee attendance tracking , check printing , W-2, 1099, 1095 filing , ezACH direct deposit , and tax reporting tools , we offer everything small business owners need to stay compliant, save time, and run efficiently. Whether managing payroll in-house or streamlining year-end filings, our intuitive software empowers businesses to take control, reduce stress, and grow with confidence.

