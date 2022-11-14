EZRA and LHH Redefine Executive Coaching with Launch of EZRAx

LHH, a global business unit of the Adecco Group and leading talent solutions provider, moves to deliver its executive coaching services virtually through EZRAx

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZRA, a leading virtual coaching provider powered by top talent solutions company LHH, announced that it will now deliver all LHH executive coaching services through its new, executive coaching platform, EZRAx. This move makes it possible to scale access to world-class, individualized leadership coaching in real-time.

Launched in 2019 as an incubator in the LHH ecosystem, EZRA was created to democratize coaching beyond the C-suite. After growing from delivering just 12 sessions per month to 15,000 in the three years since its inception, EZRA's outcomes-based model will now power all executive coaching previously offered by LHH through its modern, high-touch executive coaching experience for leaders navigating today's fast-shifting landscape.

"LHH is in the business of change and to help transform organizations across the globe, we must continuously innovate and evolve our service offerings. From the start we believed in EZRA's mission to democratize coaching and since launching EZRA within our walls it's been proven beyond doubt that its model is the future of professional coaching," said John Morgan, President of LHH Career Transition & Mobility and Leadership Development.

EZRAx, EZRA's executive coaching offering, has among the highest industry standards for coaches operating on the platform, working exclusively with those who are ICF Professional Certified Coaches (PCC), have completed a minimum of 500 coaching hours, hold 5 years of executive coaching experience and 20 years of industry experience in senior management roles and have been field-tested in LHH's ecosystem. EZRAx's highly tailored, convenient and metrics-based delivery model is already helping organizations boost employee loyalty by 77%, retention rates by 14%, promotion rates by 11% and overall managerial performance improvement by 58%.

"Our vision for success is developing leaders who are agile, collaborative, empathetic and effective in the ways today's workforce needs them to be," said Nick Goldberg, co-founder and CEO of EZRA. "Leaders today have a lot riding on their shoulders and are responsible for not just business outcomes, but the wellbeing and livelihoods of the people they employ and communities they operate in. EZRAx exists to make sure executives, as well as every other person they'll impact day-to-day, can truly thrive. We know that won't happen if leaders keep running an old playbook and through our work with LHH, we're unlocking greater potential in them to drive the levels of change people are looking for in the workforce and beyond."

For a seamless experience, EZRAx allows users:

Unlimited coaching sessions that can run up to 90 minutes

Access to reports and dashboards that map data-backed progress to-date

Tripartite meetings so third-party stakeholders and managers can be brought in to align on goals

Stakeholder interviews where coaches compile feedback from peers and colleagues to inform development paths for leaders

For 55 years LHH has been a frontrunner in leadership development. Through the strengthened integration with EZRAx, LHH will continue to deliver a suite of flexible Leadership Development (LD) solutions that support leaders across the key stages of their careers. With all one-on-one coaching transitioning to EZRAx's virtual platform, LHH's LD portfolio will continue to shape itself around next-generation offerings and coaching-related assessments aligned with EZRA, allowing for seamless delivery to clients across industries.

EZRA will also continue to offer its innovative coaching services to employees at all levels in over 66 countries across North America, Europe and APAC, ensuring that workers everywhere have access to the bespoke support they need to grow in their roles and careers.

For more information on EZRAx please visit https://helloezra.com/ezra-x

A leading global virtual coaching provider, EZRA delivers individualized leadership coaching to advance and develop workers at every level – because coaching should be accessible to everyone, not just to the C-suite.

Through its global network of over 2,000 world-class accredited coaches, EZRA has already helped over 30,000 leaders and teams in 91 countries quantifiably improve performance, employee retention and promotion rates. Companies using EZRA today include: AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, KraftHeinz, Spotify and Reuters.

EZRA was launched in 2019 and is headquartered in London, UK. EZRA currently operates as an independent startup within the Adecco Group and LHH families.

To learn more about EZRA, visit: https://helloezra.com/ .

LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams and organizations across the globe prepare for what's next. Our end-to-end HR solutions future-proof organizations and careers all over the world. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Learning & Development and Recruitment Solutions, we enable transformation and our job is never done because there's always another tomorrow to prepare for.

We make a difference to everyone we work with and we do it with local expertise, backed by global infrastructure and industry-leading technology. LHH's over 8,000 colleagues and coaches span over 60 countries worldwide, working with more than 15,000 organizations, a majority of Fortune Global 500 and nearly 500,000 candidates each year. Together we address needs across the entire talent journey, helping organizations build their capabilities and individuals build brighter futures. There is a world of opportunity out there. Let's get to work.

LHH is a global business unit of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

To learn more about LHH, visit: https://www.lhh.com/ .

