Ezra Mehlman Named A Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investor of 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners (HEP) is pleased to announce that Ezra Mehlman was recognized as a Top 40 under 40 Growth Investor by Growth Cap. Ezra was previously recognized as a Top 25 Healthcare Investor by the same organization in 2021 and 2022.

2023 represents GrowthCap's tenth year granting these awards and represented the most competitive contest since inception. The evaluation process involved reviewing feedback on nominees from their colleagues, peers, portfolio company CEOs and others on their investment skill, judgement and performance over time as demonstrated by specific examples. Ultimately, awardees were selected based on the depth of their deal experience, ability to help the companies in which they invest, collaborative work style, and progression towards firm and industry leadership roles, among other attributes.

"Ezra has been the consummate professional for our organization. Not only has he demonstrated exceptional wisdom and service, but he has done so with the highest levels of integrity. Quite frankly, without Ezra and HEP as our key investor and residing on our board, we simply would not have achieved the success that we did. Post our acquisition, it is an honor to call him a friend," said Randy Clark, CEO of AxiaMed, which was acquired by Bank of America in April 2021.

Ezra Mehlman, Managing Partner at HEP, joined the firm in 2010. Prior to joining HEP, Ezra was a Senior Analyst at the Advisory Board Company, providing best practice consulting and research services to hospitals and health systems. After leaving the Advisory Board Company, Ezra served as a Senior Consultant in the health care practice of Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on engagements in the provider space.

Ezra is currently on the board of directors of The Intermed Group, Wildflower Health, Kno2, Proven Behavior Solutions, Family First Adolescent Services, and Aware Recovery Care. He previously served on the board of directors of AxiaMed (acquired by Bank of America), Applied Pathways (acquired by AIM Specialty Health, a division of Anthem, Inc), CenterPointe Behavioral Health System (acquired by Acadia Healthcare), InDemand Interpreting (acquired by Stratus Video/AMN Healthcare), Jvion (acquired by Lightbeam Health Solutions) and Twistle (acquired by Health Catalyst). He sits on the Harvard School of Public Health's Health Policy and Management Executive Council. He is on the faculty of Columbia Business School.

Ezra holds a BA cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

