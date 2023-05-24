Kulmeet Singh Joins Health Enterprise Partners as Operating Partner

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, announced today that Kulmeet Singh will join the firm as an Operating Partner. Kulmeet is a three-time co-founder and serial healthcare IT CEO. He will work with the HEP portfolio on product, market and technology topics, as well as participate in diligence on prospective investments.

Kulmeet Singh

Over the last twenty years, Kulmeet has helped start several successful health IT companies. His last venture where he was a founder and CEO was Twistle, which used secure, patient-centric communication to drive adherence with care plans and improve patient outcomes. Twistle sold to Health Catalyst in July 2021. Kulmeet previously founded MedRemote, a company which leveraged speech recognition and machine learning to change the economics of clinical documentation. MedRemote was acquired by Nuance Communications, where Kulmeet led strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions. Kulmeet holds degrees in economics from the University of Chicago and in computer science from Columbia University.

"As we reflect on the thorniest challenges affecting healthcare organizations today, responding to the labor shortage with technology, reducing cost through administrative automation, and pursuing data-driven standardization of care all emerge as key imperatives," said HEP Managing Partner, Ezra Mehlman. "Kulmeet's exceptional blend of experience adds valuable insight to our team on these themes and many others. We are enthusiastic to have him onboard."

"Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of collaborating with HEP. In 2019, they played a pivotal role in co-leading the Series A investment for Twistle, subsequently joining the board and working closely with me and the Twistle team up until the company's exit," said Kulmeet Singh. "Following that productive experience, we have continued to work together informally, and I am now excited to formalize that partnership."

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to the most innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive strategic healthcare network, 41 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.hepfund.com

SOURCE Health Enterprise Partners