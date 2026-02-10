Ezurio to Power the Edge with Carbon AM62: A Secure and Powerful OSM-MF SOM Based on TI AM62x SoC with Advanced Graphics and Built in TI CC3351 Wireless Connectivity

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio, a global leader in connectivity, today announces the Carbon AM62 OSM-MF System-on-Module (SOM) — a secure, rugged, and highly configurable platform designed for demanding industrial, medical, and commercial applications.

Carbon AM62 OSM-MF: Dual Display, 3D Graphics, Industrial Peripherals, Camera, and optional Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4

Built on Texas Instruments' (TI) AM623 and AM625 processor families, the Carbon AM62 combines powerful heterogeneous multiprocessing with cutting-edge connectivity through Ezurio's Sona™ TI351 wireless module, featuring TI's CC3351 Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth LE companion IC. This SOM family integrates TI's TPS65219 PMIC, LPDDR4 RAM, and eMMC storage in a compact 45 × 30 mm OSM-MF v1.2 standard form factor, providing scalability, flexibility, and design longevity.

"The Carbon AM62 delivers an exceptional combination of compute performance, connectivity, and security," says Dan Kephart, Sr. Product Manager at Ezurio. "With its advanced graphics, dual-display capability, and robust industrial interfaces, this platform empowers OEMs to accelerate edge device innovation while maintaining long-term reliability and support."

The Carbon AM62 SOM supports dual independent displays up to 3840 × 1080 resolution, a GPU delivering up to 8 GFLOPS, and MIPI-CSI camera input with virtual channel support. Designed for versatility, it features a comprehensive range of high-speed (USB 2.0, dual Gigabit Ethernet) and industrial interfaces (UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, CAN-FD, GPIO), making it ideal for smart building control, energy systems, medical devices, and industrial vision applications.

Security is central to the Carbon AM62 architecture. The module includes secure and encrypted boot, secure enclave, and secure file storage, ensuring that only trusted software runs on the device and that sensitive data remains protected. Customers can further enhance device protection with Ezurio's Summit Suite Chain of Trust and Vulnerability Monitoring and Remediation services for continuous software security, integrity, and lifecycle management.

The Carbon AM62 supports a wide range of operating systems, including Yocto Linux, Buildroot, and Debian, or Arm Cortex-A53 cores, as well as FreeRTOS for the Arm Cortex-M4F and Arm Cortex-R5F MCUs. Ezurio also offers an advanced common carrier and development board, featuring display, camera, audio, Ethernet, USB, and power measurement capabilities, ideal for both evaluation and custom carrier design.

Customers can configure Carbon AM62 modules to match their exact project needs, selecting temperature ratings, memory sizes, and wireless options, from dual-band Wi-Fi 6 to tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, all with global certifications.

The Carbon AM62 OSM-MF SOM is now sampling. Learn more, here:

www.ezurio.com/carbon-am62-som

About Ezurio

Ezurio turns design possibility into reality with a comprehensive range of RF modules, system-on-modules, single board computers, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom solutions. With decades of engineering expertise, Ezurio provides solutions that reduce development costs and time to market. Our global reach and unmatched support are backed by a resilient global supply chain that gives our customers the stability to overcome every design challenge with confidence. Turn design possibility into reality with Ezurio, your connectivity expert.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

ezurio.com || linkedin.com/company/ezurio-llc

For more information, please contact:

Jordan Manser

Sr. Marketing Manager

Phone: +1-330-259-5943

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ezurio