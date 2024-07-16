EZVIZ Prime Day deals offer unbeatable savings on top security gears, cleaning robots and more

EZVIZ Inc.

Jul 16, 2024, 07:03 ET

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For this Amazon Prime Day, smart home company EZVIZ has announced an exciting plan to help savvy shoppers improve home security and simplify daily chores without costing a big check. In addition to its renowned range of home cameras, video doorbells and peephole door viewers, EZVIZ is also offering discounts on its award-winning robot vacuums, which complement the EZVIZ smart ecosystem and are inherently easy to use.

Shoppers can save big on EZVIZ's top-quality gadgets with flexible buying options
EZVIZ's sales will run from July 16-17 on Amazon. From homeowners who need to monitor their properties and check on deliveries during the summer vacation, to parents of children and pets who want to maintain a safe, spotless living space, the deals are excellent options. Plus, these products integrate seamlessly with most smart home systems, supporting Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Some highlighted EZVIZ Prime Day deals:

  • RE5 Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo - now £229.99 was £299.99 

A versatile 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner designed for a greener lifestyle. The RE5 Plus cleans with a powerful suction power of 4,000 Pa, a mopping system with a consistent 8N pressure and a large water tank, as well as a smart, app-controllable navigation function. Its charging station automatically collects and seals a lot of dust for up to 90 days. It also uses recycled plastic in its robot body to advocate the EZVIZ Green Initiative.

  • C8c 3K Pan & Tilt Outdoor Camera - now £66.48 was £84.99

An advanced camera designed to protect large property more efficiently. Its high-resolution 3K lens detects the movements of people and cars in a 360-degree field of view. Users can keep a close watch on their yard or driveway, while resting assured that it will automatically activate a dual-warning system to deter intruders. All smart features come free without a subscription, and are customizable via the EZVIZ App.

  • CP1 Pro Pan & Tilt Indoor Camera - now £23.99 was £29.99

A smart all-rounder to protect and care for your loved ones. The CP1 Pro's PT lens can automatically patrol and track activities from any angle, even detecting sudden noises made by a crying baby or a broken glass. Children and seniors who don't always have a phone with them can quickly reach their caretaker by touching the video call button on the camera.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2462287/PR_Photo_Prime_Day.jpg 

