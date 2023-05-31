EZVIZ unveils HP7, the new-generation, internet-connected video doorphone, to replace traditional home intercom systems with vastly smarter features

News provided by

EZVIZ Inc.

31 May, 2023, 05:00 ET

App-accessible and remotely controllable, the HP7 combines a 2K outdoor doorbell and a large indoor display to satisfy the ever-evolving demands on easier front-door communications and better home protection.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a world-leading innovator in smart home security, impresses the market with its latest innovation, the HP7 Smart Video Doorphone. A well-thought-out kit consisting of a 2-in-1 camera and doorbell with a 7-inch color touch screen, the HP7 interlinks with entrance locks and connects to home networks. Users will get in and out more easily, see and interact with visitors more clearly, and be able to open doors remotely. What's better, users can receive real-time mobile notifications when people are detected, view live video feeds, and manage visitor access – all via their smartphones.

Continue Reading
The HP7 is a smart and modern choice for front door communications and protection.
The HP7 is a smart and modern choice for front door communications and protection.

Widely recognized for its easily reliable video doorbells and smart door viewers, EZVIZ has taken a step further this time to provide a more tailored solution for larger houses and villas. In addition to advanced functionalities and product connectivity, the HP7 fully ditches the bulkiness and old-fashioned look of prevailing home intercoms. The kit features a refined, minimalist style that matches users' tastes for a modern home and easily suits any contemporary home entry.

With the HP7, convenience comes first. Homeowners now have multiple options to open their door and gate, by swiping a smart RFID card, tapping on the indoor monitor, or unlocking via the EZVIZ App. Wi-Fi connected, the HP7 makes it simple to manage home access even when users are not physically present. Users can choose to use the large touch screen or their phones to communicate with visitors, customize features and view the front door with stunning 2K video.

Integrating EZVIZ's industry-leading smart camera technologies, the HP7 can distinguish and detect moving humans from other moving objects and send instant mobile notifications. Users can also fine-tune the detection feature by customizing the area and sensibility. Those who prioritize personal privacy can also enable the voice changer feature on the EZVIZ App when talking to unknown people.

"We are really proud about the birth of our HP7, as it truly shows EZVIZ's long-standing commitment to build easy, useful and beautiful smart home products, by combining human-centered design with advanced technology," said John Wu, global product manager at EZVIZ.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2086339/The_HP7_a_smart_modern_choice_front_door_communications_protection.jpg

SOURCE EZVIZ Inc.

Also from this source

EZVIZ dévoile HP7, le portier vidéo de nouvelle génération connecté à Internet, qui remplace les interphones traditionnels grâce à des fonctions beaucoup plus intelligentes

EZVIZ stellt den HP7 vor, die neue Generation der smarten & intelligenten Video-Türsprechanlage, die herkömmliche Haussprechanlagen durch weitaus intelligentere Funktionen ersetzt

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.