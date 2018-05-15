EZVIZ Wi-Fi and Wire Free Cameras Now work with the Google Assistant

Google Home users can easily enable the motion alerts for EZVIZ cameras with a simple "Ok Google," followed by a command such as "turn on the front porch camera" or "turn off the family room camera." The following EZVIZ cameras now work with the Google Assistant: the Mini O, Mini O 1080p, Mini 360 Plus, Mini Plus, Mini Trooper, Husky, ezGuard 1080p, and ez360 Pano.

"Consumers want seamlessly integrated smart home solutions," said Albert Lin, general manager of EZVIZ. "Now that our cameras are compatible with the Google Assistant, EZVIZ customers can control our cameras with simple voice commands."

The Google Assistant is now compatible with EZVIZ smart home and surveillance cameras. Visit the EZVIZ website for more details.

About EZVIZ

EZVIZ, Inc., provides smart home security systems through its versatile cameras and cloud-based platform. The intelligent and intuitive products from EZVIZ enable customers to see, capture, share and protect what's valuable to them. Located in City of Industry, California, EZVIZ is the consumer and residentially focused subsidiary of Hikvision, the world's largest provider of video surveillance solutions.

