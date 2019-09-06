F. Scott Dueser Named 2019 Distinguished Alumni By Texas Tech University

ABILENE, Texas, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) will be honored today in Lubbock, Texas by the Texas Tech University Alumni Association as a 2019 Distinguished Alumni recipient.

"This is an outstanding honor for me, my family and the Bank," said Dueser. "As CEO of the Company, I receive most of the accolades, but the success of our Company comes from the very professional team of bankers and board members that I have the privilege to work with."

Mr. Dueser received degrees in Finance and Accounting from Texas Tech University in 1975 and graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in 1981. The 2019 Texas Tech University Distinguished Alumni Award marks the third in Mr. Dueser's career. In 2006, he received the Rawls College of Business Distinguished Alumni Award from his alma mater, and in 2013 received the Southwest Graduate School of Banking Distinguished Alumni Award.

Mr. Dueser has served as Chairman of the Texas Bankers Association, American Institute of Banking, Abilene Industrial Foundation, United Way of Abilene, Cisco College Advisory Board, Texas Tech University Investment Advisory Committee, TBA Bank PAC Committee, International Finance Conference, and is currently chairman of United Way of Abilene Foundation. He served on Texas Tech University's Board of Regents from 2005 to 2009 and was Board Chairman from 2008 to 2009.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards are presented each year to the most prestigious graduates of Texas Tech for their professional achievements, contributions to society and support of the university. Nominations are submitted by members and friends of the TTAA, as well as Texas Tech faculty and staff, while a committee comprised of alumni and university officials reviews the nomination materials and makes the final selections.

For full information on the Distinguished Alumni Awards, a full list of previous recipients and ticket details for the 2019 celebration (when they are made available) visit http://www.texastechalumni.org/distinguished-alumni.

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A, operates multiple banking regions with 73 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ffin.com

