FAA and EASA Approve Viasat's Ka-band In-Flight Connectivity System for Bombardier Challenger 300-Series Aircraft

MONTREAL and CARLSBAD, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bombardier and global communications company Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT) are pleased to announce regulatory approval for the installation and use of Viasat's Ka-band in-flight connectivity (IFC) business aviation system on in-service Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft, for the fastest available download speeds in the super midsize segment. This solution is also offered for new Challenger 350 business jets, further strengthening the aircraft's winning combination of performance and cabin experience. Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) have been successfully received from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as well as from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Viasat first announced it would bring enhanced cabin connectivity to Bombardier Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 business jets in July 2020. Regulatory approval clears the way for operators of those aircraft to have Viasat's Ka-band Global Aero Terminal 5510 installed for a premier in-cabin internet experience over the most heavily travelled flight routes and regions. Installation of the Viasat system will be available at Bombardier's worldwide network of service centers.

"Bombardier is excited to offer customers the Viasat Ka-Band system, which provides enriched in-flight connectivity for passengers and crew in all phases of flight," said Elza Brunelle-Yeung, Senior Director of Products, Pricing and Digital for Bombardier's Service and Support, and Corporate Strategy organization. "This enhanced connectivity further elevates the unmatched cabin experience and smooth ride aboard our Challenger 300-series aircraft."

With recent announcements highlighting the rapid growth of Bombardier's worldwide support network, including in Melbourne and Berlin, the introduction of several exciting new products and services and the latest developments in the Smart Link Plus program, Bombardier continues to build on its commitment to provide customers with the best service experience in the industry today.

Claudio D'Amico, Viasat's business area director, Business Aviation added, "Achieving STC approval for the Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft enables Challenger operators to take advantage of Viasat's 'no speed limit' Ka-band IFC service—our fastest, most, robust business aviation IFC offering in the super mid-size business jet market. Our service supports business-critical productivity capabilities, including video conferencing and VPN access, as well as simultaneous use of entertainment apps, including video and audio streaming."

Today, the Viasat Global Aero Terminal 5510 terminal communicates with Viasat's ViaSat-1, ViaSat-2 and KA-SAT satellite platforms, and is expected to be forward-compatible with Viasat's next-generation satellite system. Forward-compatibility will allow customers to install the Viasat shipset and subscribe to a Viasat service package today, with assurances that they can access additional satellite capacity and expanded coverage once the ViaSat-3 constellation is launched and operational.

For more information about Viasat's business aviation solutions, please visit: www.viasat.com/business-aviation or reach out to: [email protected].

For more information regarding the installation of the Viasat Ka-band connectivity system on Bombardier Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft, please contact [email protected].

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the experience passengers and crew can expect on Bombardier Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft; and the forward-compatibility of Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510 with its ViaSat-3 satellite system. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers, and technologies that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

"No speed limits" means that there is no cap set on the speed delivered to a terminal. Speeds may still be limited by terminal equipment capabilities, network and environmental conditions, and other factors.

Bombardier, Challenger and Challenger 350 are unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

