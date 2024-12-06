FAA and EASA certify more durable CFM LEAP HPT hardware

LEAP-1A durability updates extend time on wing for the A320neo family

Design validated through proprietary dust testing

CINCINNATI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency certified the updated high-pressure turbine (HPT) hardware durability kit for the CFM LEAP-1A engines that power Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The durability kit was designed to increase time on wing, especially in hot and harsh environments, and includes the HPT stage 1 blade, HPT stage 1 nozzle, and forward inner nozzle support.

CFM LEAP-1A engine undergoing dust testing – a key milestone in the validation of the more durable high-pressure turbine (HPT) hardware that was certified in December 2024.

"This new hardware is fulfilling our promise to ensure that LEAP-1A engines achieve the same level of maturity, durability, and time on wing that our customers have enjoyed with the CFM56 product line," said Gaël Méheust, president and chief executive officer at CFM International.

To ensure that the improvements would address durability challenges in harsh environments, CFM worked with a team of geologists to engineer dust that mimicked what engines experience in these environments around the world. Using a proprietary dust ingestion system, the company was able to replicate HPT blade wear that operators were seeing in the field. This innovative system allowed CFM to design, test, and validate improvements to increase the durability and time on wing of these parts.

The CFM LEAP engine family delivers 15 to 20 percent lower fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions, as well as a significant improvement in noise, compared to previous generation engines. With more than 3,500 LEAP-powered aircraft in service, the engine has allowed CFM customers to avoid more than 40 million tons of CO 2 emissions.* The engine has been the most successful new product introduction in CFM's 50-year history, with the fastest ramp-up of engine flight hours ever in the industry – surpassing 60 million hours in eight years.

*Compared to the same flights powered by CFM56 engines.

About CFM International

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. www.cfmaeroengines.com

