FABF and HETS Forge Alliance to Empower Underserved Students in Media and S.T.E.A.M Education

MIAMI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future", "FABF"), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged and underprivileged children, is proud to announce its partnership with the Hispanic Educational Technology Services (HETS) to enhance advance S.T.E.A.M education.

The partnership aims to cultivate a robust relationship between FABF and HETS, enabling the optimization of opportunities and the enrichment of student proficiency. Through a tailored media technology curriculum, the initiative empowers underserved students to expand their knowledge and abilities, encouraging further education and the pursuit of opportunities within the dynamic media sector while honing their leadership skills.

The joint initiative encompasses curriculum development, training, and program implementation in key cities such as Los Angeles, Miami and New York City. It expands nationwide, promising to level the playing field for underserved communities by providing a comprehensive program and dual credit opportunities.

Partnership Goals:

Cultivate a thriving environment where diverse talents can flourish in a vibrant media sector and broader industry.





Facilitate the acquisition of dual credits for participating students, fostering academic advancement.





Propel funding initiatives for their programs through grant collaboration.

FABF's Media Lab program envisions establishing media facilities in schools, allowing students to produce their own television programs, short films, music, and sports programming. The program launched in 2023 in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City regional areas, with plans for sustained deployments across the United States and eventual global expansion.

"The alliance between FABF and HETS represents a significant step forward in empowering underserved students and fostering a diverse, thriving media and S.T.E.A.M industry. By combining their expertise and resources, the two organizations provide a pathway to success for students from diverse ethnic backgrounds, creating a brighter future for the next generation.," said Louis Hernandez Jr., For A Bright Future Founder and Chairman of the Board.

"As a pioneer organization in the use of technology that promotes and advances innovation, HETS is delighted to partner with For A Bright Future outstanding initiative to help close the gap of Hispanic students on S.T.E.A.M. education. Through this collaboration students will have access to media facilities to produce high-quality programming, allowing them to develop their talents, skills, and leadership to widen its academic and professional opportunities," commented Dr. Yubelkys Montalvo, HETS Executive Director.

This dynamic collaboration seeks to create a nurturing environment that promotes academic excellence and professional growth for students from diverse backgrounds.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gina Rogoto, SVP, Operations and Programs

For A Bright Future

Email: [email protected]

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

About HETS

The Hispanic Educational Technology Services (HETS) is the first bilingual consortium dedicated to serving the higher education needs of the fast-growing Hispanic communities. Starting in 1993 as a group of institutions interested in sharing courses at a distance, the HETS Consortium has evolved from the use of telecommunications into the asynchronous modes of anywhere-anytime learning, and the use of technology to reach greater collaboration among and within educational institutions. Its mission is to promote, support, and increase the capabilities of its member institutions to enhance Hispanic/Latino student access, retention, and success in Higher Education through the strategic integration of technology. Learn more at www.hets.org.

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future